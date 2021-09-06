Mark Drakeford the anti-Boris Johnson who surprised us all | Richard wyn jones

Given that this election saw Labor lose a bunch of seats in Wales, it is hardly surprising that there was a widespread perception at the time that the next decentralized election was likely to turn out to be particularly difficult for the country’s long dominant political force. Whatever his other qualities, Drakeford was not a charismatic leader in the mold of his immediate predecessors, Carwyn Jones and Rhodri Morgan.

Since then, however, the Covid has changed everything. While Drakeford’s painstaking and carefully thought-out political approach may not be exciting, it turns out that when the going got tough it was. exactly what most Welsh voters expected from their political leader. As a result, the Welsh Prime Minister in many ways, the anti-Boris Johnson has become something of a cult figure. Even his uncompromising colleagues express themselves with wonder at the warm welcome which has now been extended to him. Indeed, apart from anti-devolutionists and anti-vaxxers, it is striking how few in Wales seem to perceive it negatively.

Unsurprisingly, Mays Senedd’s election campaign saw Welsh Labor make the most of Drakeford’s popularity and increased notoriety. The payoff was yet another emphatic victory. Plaid Cymru and a generously funded and initially very confident Welsh Conservative campaign were shamed the latter largely because of the way former Labor supporters were persuaded to return home.

Given that the Labor Party as a whole is currently so short on success stories and, in particular, is failing to attract left-wing voters again, it may come as a surprise that it continues to do so little of Drakeford. There is no doubt that this partly reflects a general lack of interest or knowledge of Wales: Observer columnist Andrew Rawnsley once reported that in Blairs Downing Street, Wales was seen as Smaller and uglier Scottish sister. Even with Scottish Labor now a pale shadow of himself, that prioritization still holds true.

Drakeford also does not fit comfortably into the mainstream narratives on either side of the Labor right-left schism. The prime minister is confessed to the left: not only did he vote and support Jeremy Corbyn, but he also always voted on the left in the party’s internal elections. It is even in horror of horrors an avowed Republican. Yet Drakeford is also both an election winner and a highly capable executive power holder. No wonder the right-wing Labor leadership doesn’t seem to know what to think of him.

But then, neither does the left. Notably because Drakeford is the quintessential pragmatic politician, who tends to shy away from the big token gesture and focuses on what he sees as achievable progress, accepting all the messy compromises that entails. As perhaps befits a former professor of social policy, here is also a politician who focuses almost exclusively on domestic politics. A Corbynite, maybe, but Drakeford is clearly very different.

Then again, maybe the Prime Minister is just too Welsh for the UK party as a whole. Since his humiliation at the hands of Plaid Cymru in the first decentralized election in 1999, Welsh Labors’ special sauce has been his willingness to campaign from a soft nationalist stance. The party is very deliberately emphasizing its Welsh identity, argues that Welsh values ​​and Labor values ​​are indeed synonymous, and claims that only Labor can be called upon to defend Wales.

Since the 2016 referendum, this positioning has hardened. With successive Conservative administrations taking an approach to Brexit involving a significant recentralization of power in Whitehall, the Welsh Labor government has increasingly argued that the UK urgently needs fundamental reforms. This includes overturning traditional notions of parliamentary sovereignty and accepting the right of the four territories that make up the UK to choose their own future. While Keir Starmer might talk about radical federalism, it’s far from clear that he would be comfortable walking.