Five massive announcements Boris Johnson is expected to make this week

Boris Johnson is expected to return to Parliament this week.

According to Le Miroir, the Commons are back from summer recess today and a series of major announcements are expected as Westminster kicks in.

Some of the topics that will likely be covered include social protection, potential tax increases and a possible cabinet reshuffle.

Parliament is also expected to respond to lingering concerns over the pandemic, including vaccine passports and jabs for children and NHS workers.

In addition, a statement regarding Afghanistan is expected from the Prime Minister this afternoon.

Here are some of the major announcements the government could make this week.

Higher taxes to pay social benefits

The Prime Minister is facing a major backlash from the Conservatives against plans to increase national insurance contributions to pay for social care.

Mr Johnson has been in talks with Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor Rishi Sunak over the details in recent days, with an announcement expected as early as Tuesday.

The 2019 Tory manifesto contained a guarantee from Mr Johnson not to increase income tax, VAT or national insurance.

But the Prime Minister is also under pressure to keep the promise he made on the steps of Downing Street that year, when he said he had a plan to fix the ailing area.

He is preparing to announce an increase of 1.25% of national insurance to raise about 10 billion per year, with a ceiling of 80,000 contributions to life care.

However, No.10 said on Sunday details were still being worked out, before the plan was presented to Cabinet on Tuesday.







(Image: PA Images)



The plan, which is expected to be announced as early as Tuesday, is said to be part of a new NHS funding regulation.

But some Conservative MPs are furious, with ex-chancellor Philip Hammond saying the idea was “bad”.

“I think if the government goes ahead with the proposed increase in national insurance contributions, breaking a clear commitment to guarantee the cost of home care for the elderly, I think it would cause a backlash. very important, ”he said. TimesRadio.

“I think it would cause the government – the Conservative Party – significant damage.”

And the former prime minister’s aide Dominic Cummings told Tory MPs they would be branded liars if they supported the plan and urged them not to “sacrifice your reputation” (sic).

Keir Starmer also told the Mirror that Labor opposed the move, preparing the PM for a possible Commons defeat.

Changes to the triple lock-in of pensions

In another manifesto-shattering measure, Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to temporarily remove the triple pension lockdown of some 12.3 million Britons.

The Conservatives have pledged to keep the measure in place in the last election, but Sunak is expected to tone it down significantly this week.

The triple lock is a government commitment to increase the state pension by 2.5% each year or based on inflation or wage increases – whichever is greater.

But the wage distortion caused by the pandemic means retirees could see an 8% increase next April.

The Chancellor is expected to announce a temporary move towards a “double lock” – the hike would therefore be based on 2.5% or inflation.

Last week, a Treasury source declined to confirm or deny Bloomberg’s information that the Chancellor could make the announcement as early as Tuesday.

A long-awaited cabinet reshuffle

The Prime Minister could reshuffle his best team as early as this week.

Rumors have spread in Westminster that the long-awaited Cabinet reshuffle could take place within days, with councilors ordered to block their agendas at the end of the week, according to the Mail on Sunday.

Mr Johnson hasn’t jostled his team for over 18 months.

The ministers in the sights would include Foreign Minister Dominic Raab and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson.

Extend Covid vaccines to every 12-15 years

A decision on whether to expand the vaccine rollout to every 12 to 15 year olds is expected to come this week as students return to school.

The Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) chose not to recommend vaccines for healthy under-16s last week because they said it would have a marginal benefit as children were at low risk. of Covid-19.

The case has now been passed on to the UK’s chief medical officers for the final say, who are expected to come back before Friday.

Top doctors will look at JCVI’s advice as well as broader issues, such as disruption of schooling and whether immunizing children could protect their most vulnerable loved ones.

Sources in Whitehall said ministers would then ‘press the button’ of NHS deployment as quickly as possible, with jabs in schools.

Jabs may be required for NHS staff

Health Secretary Sajid Javid is reportedly continuing his plan to require all NHS staff to be vaccinated.

A long-promised consultation could be launched this week on the issue, which the government says could prevent the spread of Covid in healthcare facilities.

Ministers have already said all nursing home staff will need to be vaccinated starting November 11 to protect vulnerable residents.

But Unison warned that the “no jab, no job” policy could spark a workforce crisis that could overwhelm the struggling care sector.

