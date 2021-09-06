Boris Johnson accused of appalling attack on election watchdog





A former British electoral commissioner has condemned the dreadful plan of the British government to restrict the independence of the election watchdog. Writing for openDemocracy, David Howarth said the Elections Bill poses a serious threat to the fairness of all future elections in Britain. He added that “many Tory backbenchers have fought for the Election Commission since it made various decisions they did not like in the wake of the Brexit campaign.” Howarth said the controversial bill due to be debated in the House of Commons this week could subject the Election Commission to potential political scrutiny from government ministers. We win on state secrecy! We just won a three-year transparency battle against Department Michael Goves. Can you help us continue to fight government secrecy?

The commission, which oversees the UK election, has come under heavy criticism from backbench Tory MPs. Many were unhappy with the decisions he made regarding the Brexit referendum campaign and called for reform or removal of the watchdog. The Election Bill would introduce mandatory voter identification and give Cabinet Minister Michael Gove new powers over the hitherto independent Election Commission, giving government ministers more powers to influence the work of the commissions and change the way small parties can campaign. It’s hard to express how appalling this is, wrote Howarth, a Liberal Democrat candidate for election commissioner from 2010 to 2018. Election commissions, like courts, do not exist to please elected politicians. They exist to protect free and fair elections, which they can only do if they are independent and free from the control of the ruling party. Howarth said other aspects of the Election Bill were also potentially dangerous to the fairness of future elections because of changes to so-called third-party campaigns. NGOs and unions often register as third parties in order to be able to support political parties’ election campaigns. But the government now wants to change the rules, including giving ministers the power to prevent certain types of organizations from being eligible. Howarth, a former Liberal Democrat MP, said the proposals also limit the ability of small parties to form electoral pacts, which is often seen as a possible way to remove the Conservative Party from government.

