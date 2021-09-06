Monday briefing: Johnson will fight to raise taxes

Headline: Commons returns with Raabs’ work in play

Hello, Warren Murray with the first things to know on the first working day of the week.

Boris Johnson faces a battle with his cabinet and MPs over clear commitments on taxes and pensions and a cabinet reshuffle when Parliament resumes today. MP plans include an increase in National Insurance Contributions (NICs) of more than 1% to increase NHS funding and cap social contributions for life. Johnson is expected to announce an additional $ 5.5 billion this year for the NHS, according to the Guardian. Members have told the chief whip that they could oppose the measures in the House of Commons.

Another manifesto-shattering measure would break the triple-lock pension link with income, after a higher-than-expected wage hike that would have seen the Treasury pay an additional 5 billion in pensions. Reports have suggested Johnson could also use the weekend to reshuffle his cabinet with high profile victims likely to be Dominic Raab and Gavin Williamson. A number of ambitious ministers have been approached to replace Raab at the Foreign Ministry, including International Trade Secretary Liz Truss, or Michael Gove or Priti Patel. Here are the challenges that pile up for Johnson when he returns from the Commons.

Labor crisis in Great Britain The UK could be stuck for two years in its worst labor shortage since the 1970s, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has warned. He wants foreign worker visas to be a priority for truck drivers, welders, butchers and masons, but says the minister is waiting for the shortages to resolve. Hog farmers warn they may have to kill and burn nearly 100,000 animals unless they can bring in more slaughterers. Britain needs around 100,000 more truck drivers, according to the transport industry. The CBI says hotels are limiting bookings because they lack staff and laundry capacity, while understaffed restaurants must choose between serving lunch or dinner. The CBI says the government is right in wanting companies to train and hire local workers, but it takes time. The Resolution Foundation says the shortages are unlikely to be resolved by the elimination of holidays at the end of this month. The Guardian has contacted the Home Office for comment.

Afghan resistance approves truce The leader of the Afghan opposition group resisting Taliban forces in the Panjshir Valley said he wanted a negotiated settlement to end the fighting. Ahmad Massoud, head of the Afghanistan National Resistance Front, made the announcement as Taliban forces claimed to have taken control of Panjshir, a claim that was immediately rejected by the resistance. A key lieutenant of Massoud, Fahim Dashti, was killed in a battle on Sunday, according to reports. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to arrive in Qatar today as he seeks a united front with regional allies reeling from the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. As the Commons resumes today, Boris Johnson is expected to tell British veterans of Afghanistan that he will do good for those who have served. He can expect pressure to explain how the UK intends to resettle thousands of eligible Afghans who could not be airlifted in time.

Gaddafi’s son freed Libyan authorities have released Saadi Gaddafi, 48, a son of former leader Muammar Gaddafi, who was overthrown and killed after the 2011 uprising. Libyan Prime Minister-designate Abdul Hamid Dbeibah announced the release. Saadi Gaddafi, known for his playboy lifestyle during his father’s dictatorship and for being a professional footballer, fled to Niger during the NATO-backed uprising, but was found and extradited to Libyan guard in 2014. Three of the dictators seven sons were killed in the uprising and the country has since descended into chaos. Saadi’s brother, Saif al-Islam Gadhafi, is about to run in the presidential elections scheduled for December.

Less meat, less heat The UK should support the development and sale of artificial meat to tackle the climate crisis, says the Social Market Foundation think tank. Livestock represent 14.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions. The official Climate Change Committee has said the amount of meat consumed in the UK is expected to be reduced by more than a third by 2050. Meanwhile, more than 200 health journals around the world are publishing an editorial calling for them. leaders to take emergency action against climate change and protect health. The editorial of the British Medical Journal and others states: Health is already being damaged by the increase in global temperature and the destruction of the natural world, a situation that medical professionals have been calling attention to for years. decades.

IVF window stays open longer People will be able to freeze their eggs, sperm and embryos for up to 55 years as part of an overhaul of fertility rules that removes the existing 10-year limit. Rather, individuals or couples will be asked every 10 years whether they wish to keep or dispose of the equipment, up to age 55. The ministers said the change was needed due to the trend towards later parenthood and therefore people using assisted reproduction were not required to start treatment too early. The change was made possible by the development of a new freezing technique called vitrification, which means frozen eggs can be stored indefinitely without spoiling.

Lunchtime reading: MP returns from PTSD

Nadia Whittome, Labor MP for Nottingham East, talks about taking time off to treat her mental health, dropping out of college because of the cost and why Shell still gives a large chunk of her salary.

Works Nadia Whittome. Photography: Fabio De Paola / The Guardian

sport

A must-see final day of the fourth test is in store with England having to make history if they are to end a grueling few days with a win at the Ring, after India posted a total of 466 in the second inning to set an intimidating victory goal out of 368. Jesse Lingard scored twice on either side of a Harry Kane penalty, before Bukayo Saka added a fourth in the comfortable 4-0 win by England qualifying for the World Cup against Andorra at Wembley. Argentina’s match against Brazil, meanwhile, was scrapped amid wacky scenes after four Premier League players apparently violated Brazilian regulations designed to contain a Covid outbreak. ParalympicsGB on Sunday confirmed an incredible athletic performance under the most difficult circumstances by finishing second in the medal table at Tokyo 2020 behind China.

Max Verstappen led from pole position at the Dutch Grand Prix and crossed the line first to finish the race with a three-point lead over Lewis Hamilton in the Formula 1 title fight. Jonas Eidevall, new manager Arsenals, has warned that his teams, who beat Chelsea 3-2 in WSL for the first time in nearly three years, are just one game among many. At the US Open, Elina Svitolina won 6-3, 6-3 against Simona Halep, two-time major champion, while Emma Raducanu will face American Shelby Rogers in the round of 16. Catriona Matthews’ side need five points on the final matchday to keep the Solheim Cup and Europe captain said: I’m delighted to be in the lead. Primoz Roglic sealed his third consecutive title at the Vuelta a Espaa after adding to his already comfortable lead by winning the time trial of the final stage on Sunday. And Wout van Aerts’ uphill sprint edged Julian Alaphilippe on the opening stage of the Tour of Britain, while Team DSM’s Nils Eekhoff took second in Cornwall.

Business

Major European banks set aside around 20 billion (17 billion) per year in tax havens equivalent to 14% of their total profits with Barclays, HSBC and NatWest Group among those benefiting from the lowest tax rates, according to a new report. The FTSE100 is expected to rise by a fraction this morning with the pound at $ 1.385 and $ 1.167

The papers

In addition to our main article covered above, on the NHS and social care, the Guardian The front page marks the death of Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding at age 39 from breast cancer. These stories are also adjacent on other fronts: the Metro calls Harding a bright, shining star while his take on the NIC plan is Young in the face of the tax crisis. The Telegraph says Conservative bigs are joining a revolt against the tax hike and the Mail calls it a cabinet revolt.

The Guardians, September 6, 2021

But the Express faithfully crawls to the counter with Advocacy to the Nation: Share the fiscal pain to resolve the NHS crisis, while the Times says the prime minister will challenge these conservative rebels, saying his own polls show he will have public support.

The Mirrors Splash headline paraphrases Harding’s mother talking about my beautiful daughter Sarah, our bright shining star. And the Financial Time has something to get everyone excited about the M&A mistake on track to break records after $ 4 billion in transactions so far this year.

