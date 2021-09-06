Politics
Boris Johnson to unveil $ 5.5 billion NI bailout to clear NHS backlog | Politics | New
Boris Johnson talks to nhs staff about fundraising
The Prime Minister approved the plan last night with Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid. It is also expected to raise £ 10bn a year over the next three years, for better social care, starting tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting.
In the face of a Tory revolt against his plans to raise the NI tax by 1.25% to fund reforms, Mr Johnson will argue that health and care systems cannot cope without the additional taxpayer investment.
A Downing Street source said last night: ‘The Prime Minister wants to make sure the NHS is fully prepared after the pandemic.
“This means, of course, a long term plan for social care. It also means dealing with the impact of the pandemic on hospitals and other health services.”
Senior Whitehall officials held a series of phone calls and online meetings last night to finalize details of this week’s announcements.
The first part of the package – cutting hospital waiting lists which skyrocketed when the NHS focused on tackling the coronavirus – was agreed last night, as tense negotiations continued over the reshuffle of social services.
But a conservative rebellion was escalating, with five cabinet ministers and a bunch of backbenchers opposed to the prime minister’s increase in NI.
A senior Conservative MP said: “It sounds like the sort of thing a Labor government would do – basically just raise taxes.
“Instead of doing the hard thing, which is reform, it would be doing the easy thing.
“This will tax young voters the most and they will benefit the least from politics.”
They added: “I think this is a very difficult path for a Conservative government to take. Taxing without reform would be viewed as highly inflammatory to the heart of the Conservative Party.”
Rishi Sunak also expected to confirm suspension of state pension ‘triple lockdown’
Mr Sunak is also expected to officially confirm tomorrow that the state pension ‘triple lockdown’ will be temporarily suspended due to the sharp increase in income growth as his Covid employment support program is phased out.
Treasury officials feared that the earnings-related pension increase would lead to additional costs of £ 8bn per year.
The other parts of the triple locking mechanism – ensuring increases in line with inflation or 2.5% – will be retained.
Many senior conservatives are furious that NI’s hike – and the suspension of the triple lockdown – violates commitments made in the party’s 2019 general election manifesto.
Former Conservative Chancellor Lord Hammond warned yesterday that the tax hike would cause “significant damage” to the Tories at the polls.
He told Times Radio: “An increase in national insurance contributions asks young workers, some of whom will never inherit property, to subsidize the elderly who have accumulated wealth over their lifetimes and who own property. a property. must be wrong. “
He added: “I think if the government were to go ahead with the proposed increase in national insurance contributions, breaking a clear commitment to guarantee the costs of home care for the elderly, I think. that this would cause a very significant backlash.
“I think it would cause the government – the Conservative Party – significant damage.”
Lord Hammond swore he would “vote against” the legislation in the House of Lords if the opportunity presented itself.
He said: “Economically, politically, expanding the state further to protect private assets by asking the poor to subsidize the rich must be the wrong thing to do.”
Former Mr Johnson chief adviser Dominic Cummings wrote online yesterday: “Every Tory MP has stuck to a clear promise not to apply income tax and national insurance. Minister personally guaranteed it. If you vote to break your promise, you will hear, “You’ve been ‘a liar all the same’ for years.”
Meanwhile, Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi insisted the government was “committed to reform” social protection.
He told the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show: “We will present our proposals, and I am very happy to return to your program when details are released to discuss how we will pay for better adult social care. and reformed. “
Zahawi also risked angering many colleagues by refusing to say that the Conservatives were a “low tax” party.
He told Times Radio: “The Conservative Party is the party of fair taxation, making sure that we not only get the tax rate, but also the right to tax. It’s not just focusing on the rate that makes the difference, it’s also what we have in the coffers to pay more police, more nurses, more doctors, the NHS. “
What’s going on with you? Find out by adding your postal code or visit InYourArea
Former Cabinet Minister Dr Liam Fox, who was shadow health secretary when the Tories were in opposition two decades ago, yesterday urged the government to revive a Tory plan that dated back to that time.
The Conservatives’ idea would seek to encourage people to take more personal responsibility by investing in case they need social care in their old age.
According to Dr Fox’s proposals, the state would prevent families from having to sell their homes to cover the costs of elderly care – provided they have invested in a dedicated pension-type fund to help with the costs of care. .
He said: “Everyone agrees that we need more money in the system.
“The question is ‘How do you do this fairly and equitably?’
“We will look at the government’s plans to see if they encourage personal responsibility and if they are fair across generations.”
He said the program “would put long-term care on a sound financial footing while being fair to those who wish to pass their assets on to the next generation without unduly penalizing young people.”
