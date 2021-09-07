Van Drew must explain anti-women votes in Congress | Letters





What makes women so tolerant of politicians like US Representative Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd Dist. ? Almost 52% of the people it represents are women. However, his voting record ignores the needs and rights of this 52%.

There are plenty of individual issues to cite, but his clearest anti-woman vote over the past year has been one he voiced against an extension of the deadline for states to ratify the amendment on the equal rights to the Constitution. A year earlier, Van Drew had co-sponsored the measure.

Van Drew never explained why he voted against equal rights for women and men in the ERA.

What’s his problem? Why wouldn’t he want women in his district, state and country to have equal rights, not more rights than men?

I hope everyone, but especially women, will ask Van Drew these simple questions. If he answers it, it will be for the first time.

Women fight many battles. One that they should not fight is the fundamental right to equality. It’s time for Van Drew to explain himself.

Michael J. Makara, Mays Landing

Morality games are played differently

I believe most people are political hypocrites. If the only thing your party campaigns on in a general election is moral superiority, you don’t have much campaigning.

Democrats like me were rightly furious with Donald Trump in 2016 when the Access Hollywood tapes came out, but we love Bill Clinton and Ted Kennedy. That same year, Hillary Clinton campaigned as the ideal presidential candidate, and she lost.

On the other hand, in 1998, Republicans had Mrs. Clinton’s husband, Bill, impeached for lying about an affair with a presidential intern. Yet Bill Clinton left office in 2001 with extremely high approval ratings. Eighteen years after impeachment, Republicans would nominate and vote for Donald Trump, who faced dozens of charges of sexual harassment or assault.

Politics wins with the voters. Moral indignation does not exist. One could argue that a candidate’s personal life reflects his or her politics, but there is a fine line between public policy positions and private life. It’s been like this for a long time and probably will remain so.

Evan F. Grollman, Glassboro

