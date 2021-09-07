Plea and lawsuit looming next month for Giuliani’s associates





NEW YORK Trial of illegal contribution to the October campaign of an associate of Rudy Giuliani and a guilty plea due this week by a second associate highlights Giuliani as criminal investigation into former mayor and his relations with Ukraine are approaching a decision on whether he is in danger of being arrested.

Last week, a judge refused to delay the Oct. 12 trial of Lev Parnas and Andrey Kukushkin, accused of making illegal contributions to American politicians. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Meanwhile, a review of electronic material seized from raids on Giuliani continues before prosecutors decide whether his dealings with Ukrainian officials while working as a personal lawyer for then-President Donald Trump, l ‘required registration as a foreign agent.

A decision to charge Giuliani with a felony is unlikely to occur until a former federal judge has completed the court-assigned task of separating privileged documents from other data extracted from 18 phones taken during searches in the Giuliani’s home and law firm earlier this year. Some phones were owned by employees of the former New York Mayors’ Office.

Igor Fruman, a Soviet-born Florida businessman who helped Giuliani research damaging information about Joe Biden in Ukraine when Biden was running for president, is expected to plead guilty in the illegal campaign contribution case on Friday. .

Fruman and Parnas worked with Giuliani to try to convince Ukraine to open an investigation into Biden’s son, Hunter, over his ties to a Ukrainian energy company. When Parnas was arrested in October 2019, House Democrats in the United States were seeking his testimony about his involvement in the Ukrainian effort of Giulianis.

Giuliani, a Republican, admitted to having worked extensively with the couple in connection with prominent Ukrainians, but said he was not aware of any illegal contributions to the campaign.

Giuliani, who has been widely praised for his actions as mayor of New York after the 9/11 attacks, insisted that his Ukrainian activities were carried out in the name of Trump, and not of any entity or entity. foreign person.

Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine for an inquiry into the Bidens led to the House impeaching Trump, despite being acquitted by the Senate.

U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken in Manhattan on Thursday rejected a request by attorneys for Parnas and Kukushkin to postpone next month’s trial, which is scheduled to begin Oct. 12, until February.

Oetken noted that the trial was due to take place one year after it was first scheduled and two years after charges were laid.

Further delay could potentially harm the government in its ability to pursue this case to trial, and it would undermine the public interest in a speedy resolution of these charges, he wrote.

Parnas, a Soviet-born Florida businessman who arrived in the United States as a young child, and Kukushkin, a Ukrainian-born American citizen, are on trial in a ploy to make illegal campaign donations to local and federal politicians in New York, Nevada and other United States in an attempt to gain support for a new recreational marijuana business.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

