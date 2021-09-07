Kristi Noem had Donald Trump’s head sculpted in tiny Mount Rushmore





South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem at the 2020 Republican National Convention in South Dakota. (Getty / Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee)

South Dakota’s anti-LGBT + governor Kristi Noem once had Donald Trump’s face engraved in a tiny version of Mount Rushmore.

Noem is currently under fire for her financial decisions, including having South Dakota prison inmates build her a giant office, which she then received at a reduced price.

But according to LGBTQ Nation, Noem has already made another bizarre and ethically questionable purchase.

Last year, she gifted Trump with a small version of the South Dakota monument, built on stolen native land, which included his head.

First seen: The sculpture that Trump lapdog, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, gave to Trump with his added likeness of Mount Rushmore. Its 27 inches wide, 12 inches high. Although he has it, because no real monument or statue will ever honor Trump. (Photo: Tom Lawrence) pic.twitter.com/B948ssf4Qw

– Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 5, 2021

Trump is said to have expressed interest in having his face set in rock when he first met Noem.

Noem said in an interview in 2018: “He said, ‘Kristi, come over here. Shake my hand. ‘

“I shook his hand and said, ‘Mr. President, you should come to South Dakota someday. We have Mount Rushmore.

“And he said, ‘Do you know it’s my dream to have my face on Mount Rushmore?'”

Noem said she started to laugh, before realizing that “he was totally serious”.

The governor of South Dakota gifted her the 12-inch version, when it became clear that she did not have the power to carve Trump’s face in a national monument.

Trump later denied suggesting it.

South Dakota anti-LGBT + and anti-abortion governor Kristi Noem has been spreading misinformation about COVID during pandemic

Kristi Noem, who has backed legislation banning trans girls from playing sports, opposes same-sex marriage and has passed a sweeping religious freedom bill that critics say could be used to discriminate against gay people in the country. name of faith.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Noem refused to implement face mask warrants and questioned the advice of health experts, publicly expressing doubts about the effectiveness of masks and social distancing.

However, she promoted hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 based on a tweet from Donald Trump, even announcing that South Dakota would test the drug after it proved ineffective.

