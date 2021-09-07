Abortion, the death penalty and the role of the shadow





SCOTUS FOCUS By Lee Kovarsky on Sep 6, 2021 at 12:03 PM

Lee Kovarsky is the Bryant Smith Chair of Law and Co-Director of the Capital Punishment Center at the University of Texas at Austin.

Most people who have followed the litigation over SB 8, Texas’ new ban on nearly all abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy, have heard some version of the argument. The Supreme Court could neither prohibit blatantly unconstitutional abortion restrictions nor lift the unexplained circuit court order staying cases in lower courts, according to rule of law history, because the hands of the Supreme Court were related. In this account, the procedural doctrines of the Supreme Court demanded that it refuse emergency measures unless the party requesting them is reasonably certain of winning the dispute. And it is true that procedural uncertainties lurked. Sovereign immunity barred lawsuits against Texas itself, SB 8 privatized law enforcement, and the Circuit precedent banned prosecutions against state executive leaders, and questions lingered. as to whether complainants could sue court personnel named in the complaint. But this ode to the values ​​of the rule of law rings quite false notes.

The Supreme Court issued its SB 8 order on the so-called shadow case, where it issues summary orders and decisions that have not been fully briefed and oral argument. In recent years, and particularly in the past 18 months, the tribunal has increasingly used its shadow role to provide emergency relief in politically charged cases. I have niche expertise in a category of ghost activities: the death penalty. There have been 13 federal executions in the last six months of the Trump administration, and the relevant shadow interventions reveal anything but a court abstaining in closed cases.

I have written at length about Trump’s executions elsewhere, and a little reminder is in order here. Until the summer of 2020, the federal government had not executed anyone since 2003. President Donald Trumps Justice Department decided to put the federal government back in the area of ​​execution, and he began announcing execution dates to the during the summer of 2019. The federal lethal injection protocol called for the use of a single drug, pentobarbital, which was developed to euthanize animals. The first round of planned executions took place in July 2020, with the possibility of a Trump-to-Biden transition looming six months later. There are usually 11 a.m. litigation in the shadow of executions, and the relevant federal law ensures that the Supreme Court will almost always receive requests for stay of execution (from prisoners) or requests for annulment ( from the government).

The Supreme Court granted emergency government assistance, as part of the shadow case and under the same standards for restricting assistance to reasonably certain litigation winners, in seven of Trump’s 13 execution cases. In each of these cases, the intervention of the Supreme Court overturned a decision of a lower court on a contested legal issue. In practice, the relief allowed executions to continue while cases were pending, and the courts dismissed the litigation as moot after the death of the prisoners. Let me tell you a little more about the government’s certainty of success in these cases.

Start with the Eighth Amendment litigation over the use of pentobarbital, which resulted in a shadow-dock order quashing a lower court injunction affecting four of the 13 prisoners (Daniel Lee, Wesley Purkey, Dustin Honken and Keith Nelson) . In Barr v. Lee, the Supreme Court based its decision to overturn that injunction on an earlier case involving a significantly different issue that the Supreme Court nonetheless seemed to read as a categorical rule that the Eighth Amendment allowed executions only on pentobarbital. Several months later, however, the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled outright that a claimant could bring an Eighth Amendment claim against such executions. The legal rule underlying the Supreme Court’s intervention was anything but established.

Next consider the execution of Orlando Hall. Hall claimed that the use of non-prescribed pentobarbital violated the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. The district court suspended its execution after a DC Circuit ruling that such use of pentobarbital was in fact a violation of the FDCA. The Supreme Court overturned the stay. What is noteworthy is that the Supreme Court granted an emergency measure on his shadow case not only when the party requesting it had uncertain prospects of success, but when that party would almost certainly lose on the underlying legal issue and even whether the likelihood of substantive success is deemed to be a necessary condition for such relief.

Perhaps the most shocking of all the shadow-dock orders is the last, in the Dustin Higgs case. The federal death penalty law contains a provision requiring that the enforcement of federal sentences mimic that of the state in which the Federal Court sits. In situations where the federal court sits in a state that has abolished the death penalty, the law directs the convicted person, at the time of conviction, to designate another state for the purposes of implementing parity. Higgs had been convicted in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland in 2001, at a time when Maryland maintained the death penalty, so there was no designation of another state in the sentencing judgment. But Maryland abolished the death penalty in 2013; the rule of implementation parity would thus have evoked the death penalty.

At the very least, Higgs has raised a new question about how the law should apply in such a case. As Higgs’ execution date approached, which also coincided with the very end of Trump’s tenure, the federal government rather casually (and belatedly) requested that the non-designating judgment be amended or supplemented (whatever that means) in order to that a practicing state can be designated retroactively. The (exasperated) district judge ruled that he had no authority to change the judgment in this way, and the government appealed to the United States Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit, which aggressively expedited the appeal schedule so that oral argument could take place on January 1. 22 (two days after the inauguration of President Joe Bidens). Without offering any substantive reasoning, the Supreme Court used its shadow case to overturn the lower court’s suspension, grant certiorari before judgment, summarily overturn on the merits, and order the lower courts to retroactively designate Indiana. I have not been able to locate any comparable maneuver (a summary ruling on a certiorari motion before judgment) before or since, and neither has my colleague Professor Steve Vladeck, who closely follows the activity of the shadow courts. (Vladeck also made a compelling case that the Supreme Court’s handling of Texas abortion law is inconsistent with its recent shadow-dock practice in another area: religious freedom emergency demands. .)

I must mention that the criteria of the Supreme Courts for ruling on suspensions and those for ruling on injunctions present significant differences. There is express legal authority for suspensions, while authority for court injunctions goes back to a more general authority specified in the All Writs Act. These differences notwithstanding, both require the party requesting emergency relief to establish a high probability of outweighing the merits alongside the harm warranting immediate intervention. Uncertainty, whether procedural or substantial, is meant to be a powerful weight against shadow-dock relief.

The comparison between the interventions of the federal execution of the Supreme Court and its abstention SB 8 exposes the problems of the history of the rule of law. The courts ‘treatment of death penalty litigation was less about the clear merits of the government’s claims and more about the judges’ frustration with execution delays and their desire to prevent the Biden administration from influencing the execution of the death penalty. sadness. (The Biden administration later declared a moratorium on executions.) There is a reasonable debate to be had as to whether considerations like these warrant more aggressive shadow intervention, and two wrongs don’t do. a right. But no one can reasonably claim that the federal enforcement interventions of the courts sided with a party that would clearly outweigh the underlying claims, at least on the basis of existing law. So the rule of law narrative that floods cable news and social media is ludicrous. The court refused to ban SB 8 because five judges chose not to; not because modern law and the norms of shadow-dock practice prevented it.

