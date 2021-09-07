QAnon Shamans’ bizarre new legal defense: Trump was his first love





Jacob’s lawyer QAnon Shaman Chansley said his client felt an attraction to former President Donald Trump akin to first love.

Al Watkins made the bizarre claim at a press conference after Mr Chansley pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to obstructing justice for his role in the January 6 insurgency.

He had a fondness for Trump that was reminiscent of the first love a man can have for a girl, or a girl for a man, or a man for a man, Mr. Watkins said.

The first love always, always maintains a tender and sweet point in the heart of the lover.

With his bellowing voice, viking horns, furry headdress and tattooed, shirtless frame, Chansley became the best known of the thousands of insurgents who stormed the United States Capitol to protest the results. of the 2020 presidential election.

Since his arrest shortly after the riots, he has been held without bail.

Mr Watkins also argued that Chansley had experienced mental health issues and had been seduced by Mr Trump.

Today, Jake took a monumental step towards the good of our nation, Watkins said at Friday’s press conference.

Al Watkins, attorney for Capitol Hill rioter Jacob Chansley, says his client was blinded by his love for Mr Trump

(Twitter screenshot)

Speaking about the lovers’ declaration on CNN, host Jim Acosta asked: We can’t blame it all on love, can we? What a bizarre comment.

It’s sad that people who believed in Donald Trump are now going to pay a very personal cost, as they should be, replied former Republican MP Barbara Comstock.

These were criminal actions on January 6.

Through his lawyer, Chansley has attempted to distance himself from the QAnon conspiracy theory, which supporters believe Mr Trump was sent to arrest a cabal of Democratic and famous pedophiles and cannibals.

Prior to last week’s guilty plea, Mr. Watkins claimed that his client had repudiated the Q movement. He asked that he no longer be called the Shaman QAnon.

Federal prosecutors are expected to seek a prison sentence of 44 months to a maximum of five years when Chansley is sentenced.

Mr Watkins suggested he would argue that his client should be released on time.

In his heart and in his mind, he was helping the president save the country, Mr Watkins said.

Jacob Chansley had no plan … he was half-naked, tattooed, one winter day in Washington. Sure, he had the best costume of the day, he had the best look.

Psychological tests carried out while in prison showed Chansley to suffer from transient schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety.

He was found to be mentally fit to face the charges in court.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/crime/qanon-shaman-trial-lawyer-trump-b1915147.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos