The Trump Factor: Newsom shines a light on former president in California gubernatorial recall election





He’s not on the ballot in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s California recall election, but former President Trump often comes to the fore as the ailing Democratic governor fights to save his leadership job of the Golden State.

Newsom told a crowd at a rally this weekend in Culver City, Calif., That although Trump was defeated by current President Biden in last November’s election, “we did not defeat the Trumpism “.

For months, the governor and his political team have portrayed the recall campaign against him as an effort by the far right, Trump supporters, national Republicans and the conservative media to oust him. It’s no surprise, then, that over the past month, Newsom and his allies have regularly criticized conservative talk radio host Larry Elder, who has emerged as the clear leader according to opinion polls among the nearly 50 Alternate governor candidates on the ballot.

NEWSOM HIGHLIGHTS CONSECUTIVE DECISION ON COVID IN RECALL ELECTIONS

Newsom and his team have sent out press releases, fundraising emails, social media posts and indirectly targeted Elder in advertisements, highlighting his opposition to any minimum wages, his minimization of climate change and the nations’ issues with racial inequality, his controversial comments about women – and linking him to Trump.

Newsom stressed last month that it was “important to focus on Larry” because he argued that seniors “are even more extreme than Trump in many ways.”

California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom campaigns against the California recall election at Culver City High School in Culver City, Calif. On Saturday, September 4, 2021. Newsom enlisted progressive star Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Saturday to help him weather an impending recall election that could remove him from office. (AP Photo / Damian Dovarganes) (AP)

Former Democratic presidential candidate and progressive rock star Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts took aim at Elder as she joined Newsom at a rally on Saturday, accusing Elder of “dreaming of being Donald Trump’s own. California”.

SENIOR ASKS HIS PARTICIPANTS TO REPORT ANY SUSPECTS OF RECALL ELECTIONS IN CALIFORNIA

Elder welcomes the attacks, telling Fox News last month “I think he (Newsom) is in serious trouble and he knows it.”

It’s not just Elder.

Newsoms’ recall campaign team, officially known as Stop the Republican Recall, has targeted another of the top GOP replacement candidates, former two-term San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, by highlighting light a photo of him next to then-President Trump in the Oval Office.

“Donald Trump, with his erratic and inept leadership, allowed Newsom to portray any Republican who ever said something nice about the former president as two peas from the same pod,” Fox told Fox News veteran California Democratic consultant Mike Trujillo.

Newsoms’ strategy is simple: Trump, outside his conservative base, is extremely unpopular in the very blue state of California. The then president lost the Golden State and its massive 55 electoral votes by more than 5 million votes to Biden last November. And Newsom and his allies recognize they need a strong turnout to counter Republican voters motivated to vote in the Sept. 14 election in hopes of toppling the governor.

DOES NEWSOM’S POWER TO GET DEMOCRATIC VOTE SAVE THE DEMOCRATIC GOVERNOR OF CALIFORNIA FROM RECALL?

Trump, more than seven months away from the White House, remains very popular with the GOP base and extremely influential with most Republican politicians, as he continues to play a kingmaker role in party politics and flirts with a third presidential race in 2024.

“The longer Donald Trump stays in political conversations, the longer Democrats will effectively communicate that Republican candidates are just baby Donald’s and that this will always boost Democratic Party participation,” Trujillo said.

Voters are asked two questions about Newsom’s recall ballots. The first question is whether the governor should be removed from office. If more than 50% support the removal of Newsom, the second question proposes a list of candidates vying to replace the governor. If the governor is recalled, the candidate with the most votes on the second question, whether it is a majority or a small majority, would succeed Newsom to lead California.

Ballots were sent out to all of Californias, or about 22 million registered voters as of the middle of last month. Voters still have eight days to mail their ballots, put them in the ballot box, or deliver them in person.

Newsoms’ strategy can work.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Most opinion polls conducted in July and August indicated that likely voters were divided over whether to recall Newsom. But the latest polls, including one conducted Aug. 20-29 by the Public Policy Institute of California, suggest a majority of recall voters are likely to support keeping the governor in office. And the latest figures from the California Secretary of State’s office, released Friday, indicate that nearly 23% of the ballots have already been returned and accepted, with the figure nearly 32% in the Democratic stronghold of San Francisco County. .

Fox News Remy Numa contributed to this report

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/the-trump-factor-newsom-spotlights-former-president-in-california-gubernatorial-recall-election The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos