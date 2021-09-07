Bob Stannard: Do we need another storm to bring us all together?





This commentary is from Bob Stannard of Manchester, author, musician and former lawmaker and state lobbyist.

Ten years ago, I was driving home from attending the North River Blues Festival outside of Boston. When I left that morning around 10:30 am, the trees were leaning because of the wind.

Watching the weather forecast on TV with my friends and festival producers, John Hall and Ellie Johnson, it was clear that getting home was going to be tough. It was.

It took me two hours to get to Jamaica, Vermont, then two and a half hours to get from Jamaica to Manchester. The power lines were down. The trees had fallen. Sections of the road were under 4 feet of water. Rivers did not just overflow on their banks; they dug the banks that once contained them. It was clear we were going to have a tough ride.

As fate willed it, Tropical Storm Irene may very well have been one of the best things that has happened to us in a long time.

No, I am not talking about the devastation and the enormous personal loss. I am referring to what happened after the rain stopped. Immediately after the storm subsided, we could see that our family, friends and neighbors were going to be in trouble.

What was our response? The people of Vermont have done exactly what you expect of them; they came to the aid of those who needed it. The volunteer effort that exploded after the sun came back might not have been unprecedented, but it was something many of us hadn’t seen in a very long time.

We have proven to the country that when the going gets tough in Vermont, those who live here inherently know what to do. We knew from the start what to do and we did it. Residents joined with the new arrivals in rescuing those affected by the storm. When the storm hit, Vermont came together.

America is currently in the throes of a much bigger storm, a storm that could reconfigure our democracy much like Irene reconfigured our landscape. Last week, more than 20,000 people came to Washington, DC, to support the passage by the United States Senate of the John Lewis Voting Rights Bill and the For the People Act.

Both bills passed in the House. Their lot in the Senate does not look good. The House passed these voting rights bills without a single Republican vote. To pass the Senate, we will need to either end the filibuster or remove this legislation, because at this time, no Republican in the Senate will support either.

The lack of Republican support is not so much based on ideology as it is on survival. For decades, it has been evident that the more Americans who vote, the less likely Republicans are to win.

Voting restrictions began to seep into state legislatures in the 1980s. After Donald Trump’s defeat, the effort accelerated, with 18 predominantly Republican-controlled states working feverishly to enact electoral legislation most restrictive in American history.

Many have asked: why are we now seeing this increased effort to prevent Americans from voting? Before the previous presidential election, incumbent President Donald Trump said the only way to lose was if the election was rigged. Of course, while he was saying this, he was actively trying to rig the election, an action that resulted in him being impeached a second time.

On November 6, he lost his candidacy for re-election to Joe Biden, who didn’t just beat him, but beat him by seven million votes. A total of 81 million Americans voted for Biden compared to 74 million for Trump.

The tally wasn’t even close, the tally was certified correct, but that didn’t stop Trump and radical Republicans from promoting Trumps Big Lie that the election was illegitimate. This Big Lie resulted in a January 6 insurgency led by radical Trump supporters and Republicans.

The elections were legitimate and that’s what scared Republicans. They see the writing on the wall. This Lincoln party has been hijacked by radical right-wing extremists. They have long known that the only way to win is to prevent minorities from voting, because minorities tend to vote Democrats.

Why? Because they see, with a large majority of Americans, that the GOP is now little more than tax cuts for those who don’t need them and a ban on masks for those who need them. .

America might need a very bad storm, one that forces us to come together to do good for its citizens. Perhaps the difference is that when Tropical Storm Irene was over, the people of Vermont were eager to help their neighbors.

It is not certain what will happen when this artificial storm designed to destroy our democracy is over. Will we see the outpouring of love and support as we have seen here in Vermont? Or when this voting rights storm ends, if it ever ends, will we continue to see the ugly undersides of radical America?

Maybe a bad storm is what it will take for America to get back on track and get back to work.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://vtdigger.org/2021/09/06/bob-stannard-do-we-need-another-storm-to-bring-us-all-together/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos