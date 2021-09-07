Americans email Pence officials asking to remove Trump from office after Capitol riot





Members of the public have been pushing members of former President Donald Trump’s cabinet to impeach him in the wake of the Capitol riot, according to recently published emails.

Trump came under close scrutiny by Democrats and Republicans after the Jan.6 uprising for encouraging this behavior by sending the message that the election was stolen from him. The House of Representatives passed a resolution urging former Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, which would remove Trump from office and make him interim president until President Joe Biden is inaugurated.

It wasn’t just members of Congress who urged the cabinet to take drastic action against Trump. A recent Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request revealed emails showing that citizens had also made the request. NBC’s Scott MacFarlane posted two of the emails on Twitter, which were addressed to Pence, as well as former Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette and Trump’s cabinet in general.

“President Trump has spent months inciting these events with his rhetoric and undemocratic actions,” an email said. “This is not the time for small steps or half-actions. It is time for the patriots to mobilize and defend the Constitution and the rule of law.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence and other cabinet members have received emails urging them to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove former President Donald Trump from office. Sean Rayford / Getty Images

Another email acknowledged that cabinet members and members of Congress who received the email likely would not attach importance to their opinion. But, the author pointed to the public outcry over the Capitol Riot, including statements by former President George W. Bush and Republican members of Congress.

“When the Vice President and the whole of Congress must be hidden in order to be safe from the actions of the President of the United States, it is time to permanently and completely remove the President from power,” said th -mail. “I urge you to immediately do whatever is in your power to make it happen – whether through the 25th Amendment or impeachment.”

Only one Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, voted in favor of the resolution urging Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, which the former vice president made clear was an action he would not take not.

In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Pence applauded his leadership on Jan. 6 because he showed Americans that “unity is always possible in Congress when it is needed most.” However, he disagreed with the Democratic caucus that Trump’s withdrawal was the best solution. He called it out of step with America’s best interests or the Constitution.

“Under our Constitution, the 25th Amendment is not a means of punishment or usurpation,” Pence wrote. “To invoke the 25th Amendment in this way would set a terrible precedent. “

Pence’s letter arrived as the House considered the resolution and the former vice president urged officials to work with the administration to “lower the temperature and unite the country.”

The riot on Capitol Hill led to Trump’s historic second impeachment, with 10 Republicans in the House voting for impeachment. Seven GOP senators voted to condemn Trump, but support fell short of the two-thirds of the votes needed to condemn and remove a president.

Months later, Trump maintains he won the election and continues to push for inquiries into the 2020 presidential election. Amid rumors he was preparing to announce his run in 2024, Trump said in a press release: “Repair 2020 first!”

Ahead of the riot, Trump pressured Pence to get involved in the proceedings and return the results to the states in the hopes that it would give the former president a second term. Pence rejected Trump’s calls and while he still supports the administration’s accomplishments, he said he didn’t think they would “ever see each other in agreement that day,” referring to the 6 January.

