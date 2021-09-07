Politics
Once embraced, Turkey turns against migrants
Ghawsuddin Mubariz was already spending restless nights fearful of being returned to Afghanistan when a stadium filled with Turkish football fans erupted singing calling for migrants to return home.
The 20-year-old felt welcome when he fled the town of Kunduz in northeastern Afghanistan and traveled to Turkey after a three-week trek through Pakistan and Iran almost two years ago.
He eventually found a job at a fast food restaurant in Istanbul and sent half of his earnings to his Afghan relatives so that they could better cope with poverty and endless war.
But things changed when police began rounding up Afghans and placing them in deportation centers in response to growing public anger over migrants that coincides with a new wave of Turkish economic unrest.
“When I first arrived in Turkey, it was easy,” Mubariz told AFP at his restaurant outside Istanbul’s ancient city walls, serving Afghan customers.
“Now it’s quite difficult. Wherever we go, we live in fear,” he said. “We are illegals. We are afraid of being arrested and sent back to Afghanistan.
– ‘Refugee warehouse’ –
Turkey became home to one of the world’s largest migrant populations when it struck a deal with Brussels to help resolve the 2015-16 refugee crisis in Europe.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the nation of 84 million people now hosts five million migrants and refugees, including around 3.7 million from Syria and up to 420,000 from Afghanistan.
But economic instability exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic has engendered public fear of migrants to levels rarely recorded before.
A survey by pollster Aksoy showed that 85 percent of those polled were “worried” about the prospect of a massive influx of Afghans fleeing the fundamentalist Taliban who took over the country after 20 years of war.
Erdogan responded by telling Western states – equally worried about a new wave of destabilizing migration – that Turkey was not about to become their “refugee warehouse”.
Public resentment spread across national television screens when thousands of football fans began chanting “we don’t want refugees in our country” during a World Cup qualifying match. last week.
– ‘The Afghans are here’ –
Mubariz has more immediate reasons to be alarmed.
The Istanbul governor’s office reports almost daily round-ups of Afghans and other irregular migrants, which they then place in detention centers.
The fiercely anti-migrant CHP party, which controls big cities like Istanbul and Ankara, also hung banners on buildings showing their leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu declaring: “The border is our honor”.
The owner of a convenience store Habib Uzbek is feeling the pressure even though he was granted Turkish citizenship in 1993.
“Whether it’s on a bus or on the street, people point their fingers and say, ‘The Afghans are here,'” the 69-year-old said.
Mubariz said he hears a lot of the same things.
“I spend sleepless nights thinking about what to do if I am arrested and deported,” he said.
“The Taliban have seized everything we have,” he said. “We are desperate.”
This fear has forced many Afghans to remain as low profile as possible.
A pitch that locals had used to play cricket matches against their Pakistani neighbors on Sunday sat empty for months.
– ‘Competition for resources’ –
CHP Istanbul branch vice-president Burkay Duzce defended his party’s rhetoric in the run-up to general elections, scheduled for no later than June 2023.
“We are not saying these people should be handed over to the Taliban,” Duzce told AFP.
“But the question is, what can we offer (newcomers) when they arrive,” he said. “Turkey is not a ghetto of migrants.”
The CHP’s campaign slogans resonate with ordinary people who have seen prices rise and their savings shrink due to years of currency depreciation and inflation.
“Rents are skyrocketing because of them,” Istanbul resident Mehmet Emin said of the migrants.
“Ten or 15 of them get together and share an apartment,” he said. “I don’t want them.”
Istanbul Ozyegin University analyst Deniz Senol Sert said that this antagonism would force Erdogan – who once urged Turks to be “compassionate” to those seeking shelter – to appear harsh as long as economic problems persist.
“As long as this competition for resources continues (…) this hatred of foreigners will continue,” she said.
Yet some are clearly upset by the sudden change in tone in a city that has served as a cultural melting pot for centuries.
“I employed an Afghan before he fled to Germany,” remembers trader Alaaddin Cavga. “I would leave the store and give him the safe.”
