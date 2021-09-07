Georgia GOP Lieutenant Governor speaks out against Trump in new book





Video above: Your Monday headlines ATLANTA (AP) Georgia’s Republican Lieutenant Governor declares independence from Donald Trump in new book and urges other GOP members to follow. Geoff Duncan has come under heavy criticism from the former president and many other Republicans. for his outspoken criticism of Trump’s efforts to reverse his presidential defeat. In a new book, GOP 2.0, he sets out his vision for a different future for the Republican Party. and the aftermath of the 2020 election with its ideas for how the GOP might welcome back moderate and college-educated suburban voters who have strayed from the party. He says he doesn’t want to be anti-Trump, but post-Trump. I just wanted to have a conversation with anyone in America who considers themselves conservative, Duncan said in an interview before the books were released. Duncan never writes Trump’s name in the book, a gesture he said he did on purpose. I won’t love it, Duncan writes. I will not apologize for his excesses. I won’t believe his lies. I will not imitate his tone. I will not falsely flatter voters that he is misinformed. And I certainly will not fool my constituents because he wants me to. He recounts a visit to Trump during a pre-election race in a motorcade, where he found him knowledgeable about Georgia’s problems. He says he thinks Trump could have been re-elected in 2020 by showing up on his case instead of voicing his grievances. But Duncan concludes that Trump’s post-election behavior has shown the former president to be so flawed he’s glad he lost. Looking back, perhaps her flaws and the resulting loss were our saving grace, Duncan writes. We found that not all political victories in the world could make up for other shortcomings. Most Republicans feel differently. Duncan chose not to run for Georgia in 2022, saying he couldn’t campaign effectively for the job and promote his party vision at the same time. But he should have faced a major challenge with no guarantee of re-election. Duncan says he gets a lot of support, but it’s hard to see many top Republicans rallying to the GOP 2.0 banner. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger were attacked by Trump alongside Duncan, and the two Republicans tried to appease supporters as they sought re-election. Duncan sums up his prescription on what Republicans should do next to a three-word slogan politics, empathy, tone. He argues that Republicans need to pursue better politics to broaden its appeal, empathize to effectively reach voters, and reject a divisive tone aimed primarily at pissing off their grassroots voters. On politics, Duncan commits further apostasies from GOP orthodoxy in the book, claiming he can no longer support the death penalty as compatible with his opposition to abortion. He writes that his sons once asked him, dad, why are you fighting so hard to protect unborn babies but support the death penalty? compromise on issues such as background checks We cannot stop gun violence completely, but we can keep the debate in check by taking smart steps that balance our freedom to bear arms with everyone’s right to safety Duncan writes. Duncan goes back and forth on Georgia’s new election law, supporting many of its measures, but not all. He acknowledges that most Republicans were motivated by the loss of Trump, but accuses Democrats of unfairly attacking the end product even after some of the worst provisions were removed. No one thought Bill was perfect, but he wasn’t a monster, Duncan writes. The book is riddled with metaphors and stories from Duncans University and professional baseball’s career as a pitcher. When he talks about tone, he argues that Republicans need to vary their rhetoric despite demands from supporters. The crowd wants you to throw a fastball on every pitch and knock it off the batter, writes Duncan. They are literally screaming at you to bring heat! But if you do, you will end up losing the game. Duncan repeatedly claims that grassroots Republicans are misled by partisan media and their own leaders. People should seek media coverage outside of their ideological silos, he says, and Republicans should avoid some of the entertaining and tantalizing battles that unfold on social media. The book is steeped in a serious and straightforward tone. Some would say naivety, but Duncan calls it optimism: and if the Republican Party can shed its loyalty to misguided leaders, and if our party can understand, love and forgive others, I believe we can. find a better way to advance an elected official into a new type of Republican president in 2024.

Video above: Your Monday titles

ATLANTA (AP) Georgia’s Republican Lieutenant Governor declares independence from Donald Trump in new book and urges other GOP members to follow.

Geoff Duncan has come under heavy criticism from the former president and many other Republicans for his harsh criticism of Trump’s efforts to reverse his presidential defeat. In a new book, GOP 2.0, he sets out his vision for a different future for the Republican Party.

The book, which comes out next week and was obtained exclusively in advance by The Associated Press, mixes Duncan’s perspective on what went wrong with Trump and the aftermath of the 2020 election with his ideas on the how the GOP might once again welcome the moderate, college-educated suburban voters who have strayed from the party. He says he doesn’t want to be anti-Trump, but post-Trump.

I just wanted to have a conversation with anyone in America who considers themselves conservative, Duncan said in an interview before the books were released.

Duncan never writes Trump’s name in the book, a gesture he says he did on purpose.

I won’t love it, Duncan writes. I will not apologize for his excesses. I won’t believe his lies. I will not imitate his tone. I will not falsely flatter voters that he is misinformed. And I certainly will not fool my constituents because he wants me to.

He recounts a visit with Trump during a pre-election race in a motorcade, where he found him knowledgeable about Georgia’s problems. He says he thinks Trump could have been re-elected in 2020 by showing up on his case instead of voicing his grievances. But Duncan concludes that Trump’s post-election behavior has shown the former president to be so flawed he’s glad he lost.

Looking back, perhaps her flaws and the resulting loss have been our saving grace, Duncan writes. We found that not all political victories in the world could make up for other shortcomings.

Most Republicans think differently. Duncan chose not to run for Georgia in 2022, saying he couldn’t campaign effectively for the job and promote his party vision at the same time. But he should have faced a major challenge with no guarantee of re-election.

Duncan says he gets a lot of support, but it’s hard to see many top Republicans rallying to the GOP 2.0 banner. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger were attacked by Trump alongside Duncan, and the two Republicans tried to appease supporters as they tried to win re-election.

Duncan sums up his prescription for what Republicans should do next to a policy of three words, empathy, tone. He argues that Republicans need to pursue better politics to broaden its appeal, empathize to effectively reach voters, and reject a divisive tone aimed primarily at pissing off their grassroots voters.

On politics, Duncan commits further apostasies from GOP orthodoxy in the book, claiming he can no longer support the death penalty as compatible with his opposition to abortion. He writes that his sons once asked him, dad, why are you fighting so hard to protect unborn babies but endure the death penalty?

He is also moving away from absolutist support for gun rights, saying Republicans will lose influence if they don’t show some willingness to compromise on issues like background checks.

We can’t stop gun violence completely, but we can keep the debate in check by taking smart steps that balance our freedom to bear arms with everyone’s right to safety, Duncan writes.

Duncan goes back and forth on Georgia’s new electoral law, supporting many of its measures, but not all. He acknowledges that most Republicans were motivated by the loss of Trump, but accuses Democrats of unfairly attacking the end product even after some of the worst provisions were removed.

No one thought Bill was perfect, but he wasn’t a monster, Duncan writes.

The book is peppered with metaphors and stories from Duncan’s University and professional baseball’s career as a pitcher. When he talks about tone, he argues that Republicans need to vary their rhetoric despite demands from supporters.

The crowd wants you to throw a fastball on every pitch and knock it off the batter, writes Duncan. They are literally screaming at you to bring heat! But if you do, you will end up losing the game.

Duncan repeatedly argues that grassroots Republicans are misled by partisan media and their own leaders. People should seek media coverage outside of their ideological silos, he says, and Republicans should avoid some of the entertaining and tantalizing battles that unfold on social media.

The book has a serious right arrow tone. Some would say naivety, but Duncan calls it optimism: and if the Republican Party can shed its loyalty to misguided leaders, and if our party can understand, love and forgive others, I believe we can. find a better way to advance an elected official into a new type of Republican president in 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wjcl.com/article/georgia-geoff-duncan-donald-trump-gop/37489944 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos