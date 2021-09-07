Why Trump’s steel tariffs are now Biden’s political puzzle





As a result, some steelworkers fear that rushing a deal with Europe may come at the expense of domestic steel producers and their unionized workers, whose support for Biden in major swing states has helped propel him to the White House.

The Biden administration understands that simply lifting tariffs on steel with no solutions in place, especially beyond dialogue, could well mean layoffs and plant closures in Pennsylvania and Ohio and across d ‘other states where obviously the impact would be felt not only economically but politically, Scott said. Paul, president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing.

The political calculation for Biden

From his early days in office, Biden sought to dismantle many of his predecessor’s policies towards the world beyond American borders. Hes placed particular emphasis on reaffirming the United States as a global force willing to work with like-minded nations and not on policies ranging from climate change to global health.

But he did not touch Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, and members of his cabinet went so far as to congratulate them. One of the main reasons is pressure from unions.

Ultimately, Biden must decide whether the good of the country’s 137,200 steel and metalworkers last year outweighs the good of the many 6.5 million workers, according to one estimate, who need steel or aluminum for the products they manufacture. A number of economists warn that steel tariffs could jeopardize more jobs than they preserve.

On one level, steelworkers don’t represent a large number of voters because they just aren’t that many, but they are important voters in important states, said Todd Tucker, director of governance studies. at the Roosevelt Institute, a progressive think tank.

If you look at the geography of where steel production is most prevalent, it’s in a few congressional districts of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and a few other places that are going to be important, certainly during the presidential years, but some Senate races in 2022, Tucker added. .

A photo overlooking unused machinery at the Cleveland-Cliffs Steel Mill in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania | Raymond W Holman Jr. for Politico

The roots of Bidens’ blue collar workers have long been at the heart of its political identity. He leaned on them during the 2020 campaign in swing states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin as he pledged to bolster American manufacturing and rebuild an economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden told the United Steelworkers in a campaign questionnaire he would support steel and aluminum tariffs until global excess capacity is resolved, but he also pledged to revisit the approach. Trump’s short-sighted and destructive tariffs. He criticized his opponent at the time for failing to address China’s business practices and alienating his foreign allies.

I’ll use the tariffs when they’re needed, but the difference between me and Trump is that I’ll have a strategy, a plan to use those tariffs to win, not just to simulate harshness, Biden told the union.

His administration is now eager to show off his delivery. Biden has been praised by labor groups for signing an executive order just days after taking office, prompting federal agencies to buy more American goods. He touted the stricter rules in a speech in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania this summer, with American-made Mack trucks parked behind him.

I’m here to speak about a commitment that’s sacred to me and central to our efforts to get things done, Biden said. It’s a simple solution: support and grow more US-based businesses, get more Americans to work in union jobs, strengthen American manufacturing, and secure critical supply chains.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill that cleared the Senate would be another victory for Biden with unions disappointed that Trump broke his infrastructure promises. The $ 550 billion package would free up billions of dollars for heavy construction projects like roads, bridges and railroads, from which American steelmakers and producers stand to benefit.

And the infrastructure package, if passed, could provide political cover for Biden if his tariff decision ultimately disappoints steelworkers.

Thompson said Bidens’ campaign pledge to invest heavily in infrastructure and promote America’s manufacturing sector resonated with its members. But those same members are sensitive to unfair trading practices by foreign steel producers in China and Europe, where industry groups and unions argue overcapacity is also a problem.

