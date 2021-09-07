Syrian regime agents “tortured, mistreated and killed returning refugees”

Syrian government agents tortured, raped and killed returning refugees, according to an Amnesty International report.

Activists and human rights defenders fear that Syrians who are forced to return will suffer the same fate, as some host countries pressure refugees to return home.

Denmark considers regime-controlled areas safe for a return, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has publicly urged Syrians to return home since 2019.

The mere fact of having fled Syria is enough to put returnees at risk of being targeted by authorities, said Marie Forestier, refugee and migrant rights researcher at Amnesty.

The report, You are going to your death, documents human rights violations against 66 Syrian refugees, including 13 children.

They returned from countries like Lebanon, France, Germany and Turkey, and from the informal Rukban encampment in Syria, which is not under government control, between 2017 and 2021.

Five of them died in detention while 17 were forced to disappear, Amnesty International found.

Any government claiming that Syria is now safe willfully ignores the horrific reality on the ground, leaving refugees to fear for their lives once again, Le Forestier said.

The Syrian regime has regained control of much of the country after 10 years of civil war that has left more than half a million dead.

Half of the Syrian population is internally displaced, while 6.7 million have sought refuge abroad, according to UN data.

The report includes accounts of returnees, and their families, using false names to protect their identities.

One of them, Karim, told Amnesty that he was detained for six and a half months after returning from Lebanon to his village.

“People in Lebanon told me not to go back, telling me: you are going to die. I didn’t believe them because Syria is my country, he told Amnesty.

He was tortured so severely that he is now physically disabled. The nerves in his right hand and some discs in his back were damaged.

Twenty-four women, men and even children told Amnesty they were sexually assaulted and tortured after returning home

Yasmine, a refugee living in Lebanon, said that when she returned home with her teenage son and 3-year-old daughter, Syrian agents stopped them at the border and interrogated them for 29 hours.

Police officers raped her and her son, she told Amnesty.

It’s to welcome you to your country, the officer told him. If you leave Syria and come back, we will welcome you in a wider way.

When Sema, a resident of the United Arab Emirates, returned to Damascus to see her sick father, security officers arrested, beat and sexually assaulted her.

They demanded $ 50,000 for the release of her husband, imprisoned nine years ago, then two days after his arrest, they demanded this amount for his release.

Security agents detained 27 of the 66 Syrian refugees to extort money or extort money from them, according to Amnesty.

On average, families paid between 3 and 5 million Syrian pounds officially between 2,385 and 3,975 dollars for their release.

Syrian agents detained babies under one month old with their mothers, according to the report. Women are as likely to be arrested on their return as men, Amnesty said.

He urged countries hosting Syrians to grant them refugee status and protect them against return.

Despite relative security in areas controlled by the regime, Syria is not safe to return and remains a country at war, rights groups have said.

The government launched an offensive in July against the rebel southern province of Daraa, forcing tens of thousands to flee, according to the UN.

Six Syrian nationals, five of whom are former rebel fighters from Daraa, face deportation to Lebanon after entering the country illegally last month.

Lawyer Mohamed Sabloh previously said The National that handing them over to the government was tantamount to a death sentence.

Amnesty’s report comes as no surprise, this is how the regime has always worked, Sabloh said. We have evidence, we have seen photos, his agents have even been tried.

A German court in February sentenced a former Syrian government official to four and a half years in prison for torture of protesters and human rights violations.

Syria has been under US sanctions for human rights violations by the regime since last year, after a prison photographer disclosed thousands of images of torture victims and murdered prisoners.

The Sanctions Law was named the Caesar Law in his honor.

I do all I can, otherwise how can I sleep at night knowing that these men could die under torture? He asked.

Mr Sabloh says he has been desperately trying to help the six Syrian men since last week.

He begged the Lebanese authorities in a video last week not to return them to Syria and filed a request to revoke the decision to have them deported.

The case could set a precedent for the arbitrary expulsions of Syrians from Lebanon.

Update: September 7, 2021, 12:00 a.m.

