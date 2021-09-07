Pakistanis happy with Taliban takeover while Imran Khan’s government remains cautious





The fall of Kabul following the withdrawal of US-backed NATO forces from the hands of the Afghan Taliban has sparked different reactions from various powers and global players as they move towards recognition of the Taliban-led government setup in what appears to be the only way forward with limited or no options.

The fall of Kabul and the seizure of power by the Afghan Taliban have on the one hand provoked reactions of concern from other countries, which are still trying to understand the shocking overthrow of Ashraf Ghani’s government and Afghan forces. , who literally surrendered to the Taliban, handing over control of the country to them after the withdrawal of US and NATO forces.

While confused and uncertain contemplation continues elsewhere; in Pakistan, development in Afghanistan appears to be good news.

Many Pakistanis celebrate the fall of Kabul and relate it to what they call the defeat of Indian efforts to engage elements and use them to destabilize Pakistan.

The same story seems to be shared and echoed by many ministers in Imran Khan’s government in Pakistan, who associate the fall of Kabul with the defeat of Indian influence and its investments in intelligence.

While the celebrations and jubilations seem motivated by emotion; The Pakistani government is cautious in its response and approach to the development and development of the situation in Afghanistan, asserting that Islamabad will work with any Afghan government, formed according to the will of its people.

Pakistan understands very clearly that its alignment with the Taliban is not as strong as it was in the past, which is the main reason why no other country is so concerned about the future of the Afghanistan with Pakistan.

Pakistan shares ideological, geographic and ethnic proximity to Afghanistan and is directly in line with the gains and losses that can flow from Afghanistan.

The biggest gain for Pakistan with the Taliban takeover will be in the hope that the Taliban will not align with India and support them in using their soil to incite violence in Pakistan, according to Islamabad since a while. Another gain would be an end to cross-accusations by governments of infiltrating terrorist groups into their respective countries across borders, another argument that was consistently in practice between Islamabad and the previous administration in Kabul.

Another important element and by far the most crucial of all is the new alliance of China, Pakistan, Russia, Iran and Turkey which converges its interests in Afghanistan after the US withdrawal.

Pakistan is considering this opportunity and is keen to see a more inclusive government setup in Afghanistan, which should gain global recognition and legitimacy to pave the way for increased global investment and economic trade via Pakistan’s land routes.

While Pakistanis may be celebrating the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan; The Pakistani government is taking small, cautious steps with a stronger eye on the strategic role in the future of Afghanistan.

