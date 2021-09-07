The worst blunders of presidential foreign policy under Clinton, Bush, Obama and Trump





A common intellectual board game is to rank US presidents in order of magnitude. Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Theodore Roosevelt have long reigned supreme in the top four places in the C-SPAN Inquiry into Presidential Historians. Changing angles and timing, although few question the US decision to leave Afghanistan, few defend how it was done. With calamitous domestic political consequences, come lasting damage to the reputation and global interests of the United States. This begs the question: what have been the worst blunders of recent presidents?

The answers will vary from one analyst to another depending on the criteria chosen and will be vigorously contested. As a professor with some real-world experience, using long-term consequences for the world as a primary measure, my choices would be the intervention in Kosovo for Bill Clinton, the war in Iraq for George W. Bush, the politics of the drones of Barack Obama and Donald L prevail over the decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.

The peaceful way in which the Cold War ended, with the vanquished power accepting the terms of its defeat, consenting to the new order, and seeking compromise and integration with the victors, is rare in history. Freed from the yoke of totalitarian communism, the Russians hailed the prospect of good relations with the West. This goodwill was rejected and lost, and suspicions of Western intent and good faith were rekindled instead with the unilateral NATO intervention in Kosovo in 1999. This marked the moment when Russia came back to life again. a potential NATO partner into a relentless adversary.

A severely weakened Russia, the Americas are just nuclear-weapon peers with considerable potential for mischief, have learned the lesson, bided their time and patiently worked to become a spoiler again in Europe and the Middle East. Assurances that NATO would not extend even an inch east were betrayed in Kosovo and again in Ukraine in 2014. The West has repeatedly rubbed Russia’s nose in the dirt of its historic Cold War defeat, disregarding its interests and complaints. Yet now Western leaders are surprised that Russia bears a grievance and reacts like any great power would when strategic rivals stage hostile takeovers in its backyard.

Even Westerners in favor of intervention in Kosovo were strongly divided over the war in Iraq. Consensus now ranks him among the worst foreign policy mistakes in US history. The invasion turned into occupation, insurgency and civil war that took a heavy toll, with 4,500 US troops killed and a total cost of $ 3.5 trillion. The United States spent the most blood and treasure, but the biggest strategic winner was Iran. The war has both fueled the fire of jihadism and diverted attention from the war on terror. He painfully demonstrated the limits of hard power and considerably eroded American soft power.

My Obama selection is more abstract but no less real for that. He considerably broadened the policy of drone strikes without specifying what legal regime governs the new tools of war. Is the targeted assassination an extraterritorial extension of the state’s normative authority to fill gaps in the existing legal order, or is it a covert attempt to cross the boundaries of jurisdiction? state legal on conduct in foreign jurisdictions?

Addiction to drones has increased due to its convenience. Drones have greater endurance, cost less, reduce risk to US soldiers to zero, kill fewer innocent civilians, and can fly for long hours over dangerous and inhospitable terrain and vast distances. It was faster, less complicated, and quicker to eliminate enemy terrorists than to capture, stop and judge them.

Several studies by the New America Foundation, the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, and US news agencies CNN and McClatchy have concluded that only a tiny minority of those killed in the strikes were high-value militant leaders. Most were low-level partisans and innocent civilians. Comprehensive study by law schools at Stanford and New York universities concluded that the strikes had traumatized and terrorized an entire population and violated the requirements of distinction, proportionality, humanity and military necessity of international humanitarian law .

Yet the evidence that the drone strikes made America safer overall was ambiguous, as they created martyrs and acted as a recruiting engine for the jihad by expanding the pool of angry young men and twisted. They undermined respect for the rule of law and international legal protection and set dangerous precedents even as lethal drone technologies were developed by several countries. Could Beijing use them one day against the violent domestic protests that China denounces as terrorism? Against Tibetan activists who hold rallies in Nepal? What if China wipes out the Dalai Lama in a drone strike?

Only time will tell if Trump made the right choice in asserting the will and measures to curb China’s expansion as a great evil power, or if he pushed the United States into Thucydides’ trap. ‘a catastrophic war with China. From the long list of its mistaken foreign policy decisions, my pick of the worst was the decision to exit the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action which contained Iran’s alleged nuclear weapons program. The strong regime of decommissioning, transparency and inspections has significantly reduced sensitive nuclear materials, activities, facilities and infrastructure; and opened Iran to unprecedented international inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency, which until the end continued to certify Iran’s compliance with the agreement.

By ditching the JCPOA and imposing tough new sanctions on Iran and secondary sanctions on anyone dealing with banned items with Iran, Trump has released Tehran from planned restrictions. In successive decisions since then, Tehran has increased the uranium stockpile, limited inspections, acquired the more advanced IR-6 centrifuges, and increased the quantity and purity of its enriched uranium to 20% instead of the limit of 3, 67% planned by the JCPOA. So much for getting a better deal through maximum pressure.

After breaking unilateral assurances to Russia on NATO’s geographic limits, the breach of a six-country international agreement unanimously approved by the UN Security Council further underscored the lack of trust among the United Nations. United States. This has damaged America’s credibility with its main European allies, China and Russia. And it has undermined efforts to reach an agreement on denuclearization of North Korea, as Pyongyang naturally demands major and irreversible US concessions upstream and rock-solid guarantees downstream.

