Fly Jinnah: Most Pakistanis Say Yes to Founder’s Name for Business Activity – News





Some suggest Imran Khan change the name of the low cost airline to “Jinnah Airline” or “Jinnah Air”.

Pakistanis are expected to benefit from another low-cost airline on domestic and international routes next year following a joint venture announced by Air Arabia and Lakson Group to launch “Fly Jinnah”, but it has launched a debate on the use of the name of the founder of the country for commercial activity.

In a survey conducted by Khaleej Times on its social media platforms, most participants said ‘yes’ to the decision but suggested the government should consider ‘Jinnah Airline’ for the new carrier instead of ‘Fly Jinnah’.

About 950 survey participants on the Khaleej Times’ Twitter and LinkedIn platforms said it was okay to use the name of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammae Ali Jinnah, father of the nation, for commercial purposes. .

Interesting debate

About 60 percent of survey participants said “yes” to the move, compared with 30 percent who opposed, saying the government should not allow business activities on behalf of the country’s founder. The remaining 10 percent of survey participants remained neutral.

In an interesting debate, survey participants urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to change the name from “Fly Jinnah” to “Jinnah Airline” or “Jinnah Air” because it sounds more respectable and graceful.

Emirates NBD relationship manager Aamir Larik said there was nothing wrong with using the founder’s name for business purposes.

“In fact, with this decision, other people and countries will also develop an interest in the founder,” Larik said on LinkedIn.

It’s honored for Pakistan and more people will explore about it, The Still Great Leader of the Sub-continent #Jinnah #Quaid_e_Azam #MohammedAliJinnah

– Mudassar Ali (@Mudassar_Voice) September 5, 2021

“It is an honor for Pakistan and more and more people will explore about him, the still great leader of the subcontinent,” tweeted Mudassar Ali, accounting and financial consultant.

The name does not work

Indrajit Basu, a UAE-based marketing resource and tech enthusiast, said the name of a country’s founding father works well for an airport or city, but it can create challenges for an airline.

“The success of the airline will depend on service, safety and the overall value proposition, so it’s not necessarily a name that doesn’t work,” Basu said on a LinkedIn comment in response to a KT poll. .

Launch of new UAE-Pakistan flights

No commercial use

Some participants strongly opposed the idea and said the government should not allow business activities on behalf of the country’s founder.

Use of the Quaid’s name should not be permitted. In the list of names prohibited by SECP, the names of famous / distinct personalities may only be used with the permission of the competent authority. Permission to use Jinnah on behalf of a commercial enterprise should not be granted. https://t.co/QqpUA9gjAW

– Musadaq Zulqarnain (@MusadaqZ) September 3, 2021

“Use of the Quaid’s name should not be permitted. In the list of names prohibited by SECP, the names of famous / distinct personalities may only be used with permission from the appropriate authority. Permission to use Jinnah on behalf of any commercial enterprise should not be granted, ”tweeted Mudadaq Zulqarnain, a Pakistani citizen from Faisalabad.

‘Jinnah Air’ is better

Most participants in the Khaleej Times survey objected to the name “Fly Jinnah” and said it didn’t sound right when referring to the Father of the Nation.

Jinnah Air is better than Jinnah flying.

– Adnan Yousaf Tarar (@adnan_y_tarar) September 5, 2021

“Jinnah Air is better than flying Jinnah,” Adnan Yousaf Tarar said on Twitter.

“Jinnah Air is more suitable than Fly Jinnah,” Jhang resident Arslan Zafar Zarfi tweeted.

Jinnah Air is more suitable than Fly Jinnah

– Arslan Zafar Zarfi (@ArslanZfarZarfi) September 5, 2021

“It should be Jinnah Airline rather than Fly Jinnah,” said Sadiq Ayaz, another overseas Pakistani from London, on Twitter.

It should be Jinnah Airline rather than Fly Jinnah.

– Sadiq ayaz (@sadiqayaz) September 5, 2021

“Fly Jinnah” will be the latest addition to Pakistan’s growing aviation market, after SereneAir and Air Sial. Jet Green Airline and Q-Airlines are also in the process of obtaining an AOC certificate from the Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan.

[email protected]

Muzaffar Rizvi Business Editor / News Editor of Khaleej Times is a well-connected journalist and economic and financial commentator. He has worked in mainstream journalism since 1997, covering the economy and key sectors of the UAE. He holds a graduate degree in economics and has won numerous awards for authentic and insightful reporting on global and regional business and economic trends.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/business/aviation/fly-jinnah-most-pakistanis-say-yes-to-founders-name-for-commercial-activity The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos