Politics
Jokowi: There is no way COVID will go away completely, don’t get too euphoric! | INDONESIA: Topics that made the headlines | DW
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stressed that it was impossible for COVID-19 to disappear completely. Jokowi said the current effort is to control.
“The evaluation meeting for PPKM this afternoon, I want to pass on a few things, first of all, we all need to pass on to the community, to the people that this COVID-19 cannot be completely eliminated, which we can control this is this, this is important, “Jokowi said.
This was conveyed when he chaired a limited meeting on the evaluation of the PPKM which was broadcast on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel on Monday (06/09).
Jokowi mentioned the importance of reminding him of this. So, according to him, people don’t practice euphoria.
“This statement is very important so that there is no excessive euphoria, excessive pleasure,” he said.
Jokowi asked the public to be aware that COVID-19 still exists. He raised the possibility that a spike in cases could reoccur if the public were negligent in carrying out health protocols.
“So the public should be aware that COVID is always taking a look, the Delta variant is still watching us, once we are caught off guard it can come back up,” he said.
The occupancy rate of hospital beds decreases
Jokowi also explained the development of the corona case in recent days. Additionally, Jokowi said the bed occupancy rate (BOR) has declined.
“I see if I look at the daily cases from the last 3 days, for example 7,700, 6,700 and 5,400 yesterday,” he said.
“I saw our national BOR was 21 (percent) three days ago, down 20 (percent), then now to 19. Wisma Atlet 11 (percent) three days ago, then 9% today, ”he said.
Jokowi again urged the public to remain vigilant. He said if all parties were consistent and worked together to deal with COVID-19, by the end of September, active cases could continue to fall below 100,000 cases.
“This was important news in the past, but now don’t let such information misunderstand that it has recovered, it has recovered, it is dangerous,” Jokowi continued. (Red .: gtp / ha)
Read the full article on: Detik News
Jokowi: There is no way COVID will go away completely, don’t get too euphoric!
Sources
2/ https://www.dw.com/id/jokowi-tegaskan-covid-tidak-mungkin-hilang-total/a-59106028
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]