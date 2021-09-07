Jokowi: There is no way COVID will go away completely, don’t get too euphoric! | INDONESIA: Topics that made the headlines | DW





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stressed that it was impossible for COVID-19 to disappear completely. Jokowi said the current effort is to control. “The evaluation meeting for PPKM this afternoon, I want to pass on a few things, first of all, we all need to pass on to the community, to the people that this COVID-19 cannot be completely eliminated, which we can control this is this, this is important, “Jokowi said. This was conveyed when he chaired a limited meeting on the evaluation of the PPKM which was broadcast on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel on Monday (06/09). Jokowi mentioned the importance of reminding him of this. So, according to him, people don’t practice euphoria. “This statement is very important so that there is no excessive euphoria, excessive pleasure,” he said. Jokowi asked the public to be aware that COVID-19 still exists. He raised the possibility that a spike in cases could reoccur if the public were negligent in carrying out health protocols. “So the public should be aware that COVID is always taking a look, the Delta variant is still watching us, once we are caught off guard it can come back up,” he said. ASEAN countries fight third wave of COVID-19 The third wave has hit COVID-19 infections have increased exponentially in Southeast Asia in recent months. Countries like Laos, Thailand and Vietnam have been successful in reducing the spread of the virus in 2020, but they are now battling a new wave, like the one Indonesia is facing.

ASEAN countries fight third wave of COVID-19 Chaos and destruction in Indonesia As of Sunday 07/18, Indonesia reported 73,582 deaths from COVID-19 and more than 2.8 million confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. Last week, the country overtook India and Brazil in new infection rates. Experts believe the actual number of cases could be much higher. Residents are desperate for oxygen cylinders and hospital beds.

ASEAN countries fight third wave of COVID-19 Corona varian Delta virus Indonesia’s healthcare system and hospitals are struggling to cope with the influx of new COVID-19 patients. With a population of around 270 million, the country was hit particularly hard by the coronavirus epidemic after the Eid celebrations last May, which saw millions of people travel outside the region. Cases of infection have skyrocketed due to the highly contagious Delta variant.

ASEAN countries fight third wave of COVID-19 Worsening of the condition In 2020, Vietnamese authorities were praised for effectively containing the spread of the coronavirus. However, as the Delta variant has become widespread, the number of infections in the country has risen sharply. The Vietnamese government is currently placing the entire southern region in a two-week lockdown as confirmed COVID-19 infections exceed 3,000 cases.

ASEAN countries fight third wave of COVID-19 Anger against the authorities Thai protesters are calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha due to his inability to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. The protests took place as the kingdom saw a record rate of coronavirus infections. Hospitals across the country are under pressure.

ASEAN countries fight third wave of COVID-19 Tourism in Thailand is powerless Thailand’s tourism sector has also been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. As Bangkok and its surrounding provinces battle the peak of COVID-19, the government is pushing for plans to reopen the popular resort island of Phuket in a bid to save the economy.

ASEAN countries fight third wave of COVID-19 Slow vaccine deployment The Thai government has been slow to get vaccines. The White Elephant Nation began vaccinating medical teams in February and launched a mass vaccination campaign in June with injections of locally produced AstraZeneca and imported doses of Chinese-made Sinovac. Thailand’s vaccination efforts have so far been slow and erratic.

ASEAN countries fight third wave of COVID-19 I’m desperate for help Malaysians are fighting COVID-19. Some residents have found a new way to ask for help, including hoisting the white flag outside the house. The #flagwhite campaign is talked about on social networks. Malaysia has imposed a national lockdown since June 1 to reduce the spike in COVID-19 infections.

ASEAN countries fight third wave of COVID-19 COVID-19 and the coup The military coup hampers people’s access to health facilities in Myanmar. Many doctors have refused to work in hospitals to show their resistance to the junta. The United Nations has warned Myanmar of its potential to become a “very high-spread nation”, due to rising infections and slow vaccination rates.

ASEAN countries fight third wave of COVID-19 Dream about achieving collective immunity Like other countries in Southeast Asia, the Philippines is experiencing limited vaccine supplies and slow vaccine deployments. Health experts say the country could be the last in the Southeast Asian region to gain herd immunity. Under current conditions, authorities may take two years or more to vaccinate at least 75% of the population. (ha / phone)

The occupancy rate of hospital beds decreases Jokowi also explained the development of the corona case in recent days. Additionally, Jokowi said the bed occupancy rate (BOR) has declined. “I see if I look at the daily cases from the last 3 days, for example 7,700, 6,700 and 5,400 yesterday,” he said. “I saw our national BOR was 21 (percent) three days ago, down 20 (percent), then now to 19. Wisma Atlet 11 (percent) three days ago, then 9% today, ”he said. Jokowi again urged the public to remain vigilant. He said if all parties were consistent and worked together to deal with COVID-19, by the end of September, active cases could continue to fall below 100,000 cases. “This was important news in the past, but now don’t let such information misunderstand that it has recovered, it has recovered, it is dangerous,” Jokowi continued. (Red .: gtp / ha) Read the full article on: Detik News Jokowi: There is no way COVID will go away completely, don’t get too euphoric!

