Modi chairs high-level meeting on Taliban threat; MHA says no Afghan will be invited to leave India – The New Indian Express

NEW DELHI: To assess the development of the situation in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister Interior Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at his residence.

The meeting was held against the backdrop of two events where the Taliban claim victory over the last pocket of resistance in the Panjshir Valley and ISI leader Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed meeting with de facto Taliban leader , Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Monday.

The ISI chief’s visit was the first high-level visit by a Pakistani official to Afghanistan since the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15.

Sources said the meeting deliberated on India’s position towards the Taliban and also how to contain the presence of anti-Indian terrorist groups in Afghanistan.

Sources told the newspaper that Indian agencies are closely monitoring developments in Kabul, especially with the Taliban procrastinating over the issue of government formation.

A senior government official said New Delhi’s immediate goal is to ensure that Afghan soil is not used for terrorist activities against India and evacuations.

Pakistani media reported earlier last week that a senior delegation led by Lt. Gen. Hameed was in Kabul at the invitation of the Taliban, but the insurgent group said Islamabad had offered to visit. .

On Sunday, the Taliban said he was in Afghanistan to improve bilateral relations between Kabul and Islamabad.

While the situation in Afghanistan remains uncertain, the Union’s Home Office has said no Afghan nationals living in India will be asked to leave the country without their approval, officials said.

The MHA’s decision came two weeks after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan and the arrival of many Afghans in India fearing reprisals from the country’s new rulers.

No Afghan national will be invited to leave India by the Regional Aliens Registration Office (FRRO) without prior approval from the Home Office and such cases will be referred to the MHA by the FRRO, an official said. of the Ministry of the Interior.

It came after a female member of the Afghan parliament, Rangina Kargar, was kicked out of IGI Delhi Airport in Istanbul despite valid papers.

The government then apologized to Kargar.

The government has already extended all categories visas granted to citizens of all countries, including Afghanistan, living in India free of charge until September 30.

Many Afghan nationals who arrived in India before the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan have been in India for more than six months now and, in many cases, since the announcement of the first lockdown in March 2020.

The MHA has decided to extend until September 30 the existing possibility of deemed extension of ordinary visa or electronic visa or stay stipulation period, without the imposition of overestimated penalty, granted to foreign nationals stranded in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These foreign nationals cannot be required to submit a request to extend their visa to the FRRO concerned.

Before leaving the country, they can request an exit authorization which would be granted by the FRRO free of charge without imposing any penalty for exceeding the length of stay.

If a visa extension is required beyond September 30, the foreign national concerned may request an extension on the e-FRRO online platform on a payment basis that would be considered by the FRRO subject to eligibility in accordance with the provisions of the visa manual.

According to visa rules, Afghan nationals and their family members must register with the local police within 14 days of arrival with the local police, except for those who are exempt.

Several Afghan nationals, feeling threatened or fearing persecution from the Taliban, have expressed their desire to remain in India.

Following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the MHA announced the introduction of a new visa category called the e-Emergency X-Misc visa for Afghan nationals.

The ministry also announced that all Afghan nationals must now travel to India only with an e-Visa given the situation in Afghanistan.

India has already closed its missions in Afghanistan and visas are now processed in New Delhi.

