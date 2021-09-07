Jonah Goldberg: Blame Congress, Not Supreme Court, For Deportation Decision





You read correctly.

Let’s catch up. On March 27, 2020, Congress passed the CARES Act and Donald Trump signed it into law. A massive $ 2.2 trillion legislation provision imposed a temporary ban on evictions for tenants in response to economic hardships caused by the pandemic. The arguments for the moratorium at the time were not based on public health, but on the country heading towards a lockdown. Asking people to pay rent when they were told they couldn’t go to work didn’t make much sense.

When the ban expired, long after the lockdowns ended, Congress chose not to extend it. So, with much complacency, the Trump administration’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued their own moratorium on evictions, this time under the dubious pretext of stopping the spread of COVID-19. This moratorium extended into the early months of the Biden administration.

In June, the Supreme Court ruled that the CDC did not have the power to cancel leases across the country, but if Congress wanted to pass legislation to continue the policy, as it had under of the CARES Act, it could.

Congress refused. Instead, the main Democrats asked Biden to challenge the court and do it again. At first, the White House said it couldn’t because it would be illegal. But then Biden did it anyway, admitting he was doing it just to save time and violating his oath of office in the process.

As expected, the court blocked the ban last week.

“Last night the Supreme Court immorally wrested this relief in an arbitrary and cruel decision,” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Said in a statement the following day.

Representative Jamaal Bowman (DN.Y.) denounced the decision of a “Supreme Court filled with Republicans” which he said “will put millions of people at risk”. Representative Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) Said on Twitter: “The Supreme Court is on the wrong side of history in the midst of this crisis.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement that the administration was “disappointed” by the decision, which it knew was coming.

I think the Conservative majority was not as “extreme” as it should have been. Judge Brett Kavanaugh, in his July ruling, told the administration it couldn’t do it unilaterally. The president responded in bad faith. The court should have read the riot document to him.

Moreover, the very idea that a politically appointed bureaucrat has carte blanche to do whatever he wants by simply invoking a crisis is a deeply dangerous principle. You would think Democrats, after four years of worrying about Donald Trump as a potential dictator and his various attacks on democratic and constitutional standards, would have some appreciation for it.

Personally, I am not convinced that even Congress has the unbridled power to deny millions of legal contracts and to repeal property rights indefinitely. The unsigned decision did not address this idea, which is at least a questionable proposition. Indeed, the majority of the court did not take a position on the policy at all. On the contrary, he said: “If a moratorium on evictions imposed by the federal government is to continue, Congress must specifically authorize it.”

And that is what is so infuriating about the attacks on the court. For decades, the legislative and executive branches – under Democrats and Republicans alike – have refused to do their jobs as outlined in the Constitution. They behave like children, bemoaning the policies they want, but they are unwilling to do the work to get them. Then, when the Supreme Court behaves like a grown-up, preventing this or that administration from governing like monarchs, politicians complain about it too. Worse yet, some see the tribunal doing its job as an argument to pack it up with flexible facilitators of this dysfunction.

The most appalling thing about the court’s decision is not the entirely reasonable majority decision, but the minority dissent, written by Judge Stephen Breyer. The court liberals believe that unless Congress explicitly denies the CDC the power to do something, the court should assume that the executive branch can do whatever it wants. Imagine the reaction if the Trump administration made this kind of argument.

People wonder why our institutions are suffering from a crisis of legitimacy, when the answer is obvious: our elected leaders would rather whine and blame than do the job they were elected to do.

Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch and host of The Remnant podcast. His Twitter handle is @JonahDispatch.

(C) 2021 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.postbulletin.com/opinion/columns/7182227-Jonah-Goldberg-Blame-Congress-not-Supreme-Court-for-eviction-ruling The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos