Turkey, Iran and Pakistan lift entry barriers for Afghan refugees

ISTANBUL / TEHRAN / DUBAI / NEW DELHI / KARACHI – The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has triggered severe measures by countries in the region and beyond to stem the expected influx of refugees.

The governments of Islamabad in Ankara and Tehran have tightened border restrictions in anticipation of hundreds of thousands fleeing the new regime in Kabul.

These similar actions and restrictions reported by Western countries have highlighted an emerging tension between demands for international sympathy for Afghan refugees and the reality on the ground. Governments fear that refugees will start to pour in and exacerbate the political and social problems created by previous influxes.

In the midst of this conundrum are Afghans who fled to Iran, hoping to bring their families across the border and possibly further.

Aziz, who arrived in Iran more than a decade ago, fears for the safety of his family in Afghanistan and is unsure whether they will be able to cross the border safely to reach him. “The Taliban are killing civilians, robbing them and taking their property by force,” the man, who became an Iranian citizen, told Nikkei Asia. “No one will be safe.”

Abdollah, a university-educated textile worker, paid a human trafficker on the Afghan-Pakistani border to enter Iran. He wants to reach Turkey, get asylum and then apply for it for his wife and three children in the Afghan city of Herat.

Afghan refugees rest in tents at a makeshift shelter camp in Chaman, a Pakistani town on the border with Afghanistan, Aug.31. © AFP / Jiji

Aziz and Abdollah are people the region’s governments seem to want to keep away. One of the most agitated countries is Turkey, although it is separated from Afghanistan by Iran and by a long and perilous journey of 2000 kilometers. Turkey already hosts more than four million refugees – 3.6 million from the war in its Syrian neighbor – and does not want to receive any more.

Ankara is fortifying a three-meter-high wall along part of its 560 km border with Iran that it began to build in 2017. The plan is to extend the barrier from about 155 km to 242 km km, and to supplement it with deep ditches, a razor wire, thermal cameras and additional troops – the Turks have experience of building walls, having traveled 837 km by 911 km to its Syrian border.

Turkey “is facing an increasingly intense wave of Afghan migration coming via Iran,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on August 15, the day the Taliban captured Kabul. The rapid seizure came two weeks before the complete withdrawal of US troops from the war-torn country in which they had been stationed for nearly 20 years.

Turkey is not the only nation in the neighborhood trying to avoid the influx of refugees. Iran has closed its border with Afghanistan and returned refugees, according to a Tehran newspaper. The Pakistani military claims to have sealed all irregular crossings from Afghanistan, although national media reported an increase in human trafficking across the border.

Reluctance or refusal to admit large numbers of refugees is widespread. In some cases – Turkey again a prime example – allowing such an influx can create a serious domestic political backlash. And with economies battered by COVID-19, additional refugees are an additional burden they and relief agencies cannot sustainably afford.

Unless the Taliban decide to try to prevent all Afghans from leaving, the end of the US engagement in Afghanistan will create more refugees from a country that already produced millions when it was occupied by the Soviet Union in the 1980s. Any new influx or influx of refugees will include people who have not been able to board US or other evacuation flights from Kabul, people who fear for their lives and others who are desperate. due to economic difficulties.

“A much more serious humanitarian crisis is just beginning,” said Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, on August 30.

UNHCR has predicted that up to 500,000 Afghans could flee this year, prompting it to call for borders to remain open and for more countries to share “this humanitarian responsibility” to help refugees. Iran and Pakistan together already host 2.2 million registered Afghans. Iran in particular, Grandi said, needs help due to the “critical situation” it faces with the pandemic.

According to a Tehran media report that could not be officially confirmed, Iran made a deal to close its border with Sunni-majority Afghanistan in return for a Taliban promise not to kill any of the Shiites in the country. country, a minority that follows the same branch. of Islam like almost all of the Iranian population. Even with the shutdown, there could be a continued influx or influx into Iran of Afghans hoping to somehow enter Turkey and seek asylum in Europe.

Pakistan, too, is likely to end up with more refugees, despite the US refusal to take more. Islamabad – considered close to the Taliban – cites an inability to pay for the maintenance of more than millions of refugees.

Yet thousands of Afghans – including those with and without visas – are said to be crossing the border. According to a source from the Pakistan border authority, around 8,000 Afghans entered Pakistan on Sunday alone through the passage of Chaman, where Afghans with a visa or national identity card, or those previously registered with the Pakistani government as refugees, are allowed to cross.

Taliban operatives set up checkpoints around Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport on September 2. © Getty Images

Some countries in the region with interests in Afghanistan have offered limited and short-term assistance. The United Arab Emirates have agreed to temporarily host 5,000 evacuated nationals who will travel to third countries, following a request from the United States. The United Arab Emirates, along with Qatar and Saudi Arabia, called for peace and political stability in Afghanistan.

Another country that has participated in the reconstruction of Afghanistan over the past two decades is India, which hosts more than 15,000 Afghan refugees from long ago. As of March 2021, a total of 41,315 refugees and asylum seekers were registered with UNHCR in India, with Afghans being the second largest subgroup at 37%, behind Myanmar at 54%.

New Delhi said it would assist members of Hindu and Sikh minority communities from Afghanistan to come to India and stand alongside a number of other Afghans “who have been our partners in promoting our mutual development, education and people-to-people efforts, “the Foreign Ministry said in an Aug. 16 statement.

On the issue of India prioritizing the repatriation to India of Hindus and Sikhs from Afghanistan, Pankaj Jha, professor of strategic affairs at OP Jindal Global University, told Nikkei that there were ” inherent problems ”when it comes to accepting Afghan refugees in New Delhi. . “Most of them use India only to try to seek asylum in the United States or other western countries,” he said, adding that the refugees themselves were unwilling to stay. long in the country.

Naturally, some fear that temporary stays of refugees will become almost permanent if other countries do not offer them a new home and they cannot return to Afghanistan. The nearly 4 million Syrians in Turkey, some of whom hoped it would be a stepping stone to the European Union, are an example of refugees with nowhere to go.

European leaders are wary of refugees who find themselves on the continent as in 2015, when more than a million Syrians, mostly, entered from Turkey. This prompted the EU to strike a six billion euros ($ 7.1 billion) deal with Turkey to restrict the flow of irregular migrants to Europe.

While saying that the European Union cannot abandon those in immediate danger in Afghanistan, interior ministers said in a statement last week that the 27 countries of the bloc “are determined to act jointly to prevent the reappearance uncontrolled large-scale illegal migratory movements to which the past, preparing a coordinated and orderly response. “

In Turkey, the refugee problem is putting pressure on Erdogan due to growing anti-immigration sentiment against the backdrop of a COVID-19-induced economic downturn – inflation is nearly 20% and the rate of unemployment in the broad sense is 22%. The chairman of the main opposition Republican People’s Party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, pledged to “solve the refugee problem in two years” if he comes to power.

Presidential and parliamentary elections are slated for June 2023, and recent polls show record approval ratings for Erdogan and his party.

“It’s a very difficult mix right now for the government,” given the pandemic, economic slump and refugee crisis, Metin Corabatir, president of the Asylum Research Center, told Nikkei Asia. migration based in Ankara.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks in Rize, Turkey on September 4. Ankara is fortifying a three-meter-high wall along its 560 km border with Iran to prevent refugees from crossing. © Getty Images

Turkey has blocked the entry of 1.25 million illegal immigrants over the past three years, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told Al Jazeera Mubasher channel on August 25. Since 2016, Ankara has captured 400,000 Afghans and 151,000 of them have been returned to their country by air. , says Soylu. He added that 80,000 people received international protection and remained in Turkey, 20,000 others obtained a residence permit and claimed that the rest left illegally abroad.

Erdogan has repeatedly said that Turkey only hosts 300,000 Afghans, including unregistered Afghans, contrary to the opposition party’s estimate of up to 1.5 million.

When asked if Ankara and the EU could strike an Afghan refugee deal like the 2015 Syrians deal, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Nikkei on August 19: “It’s a challenge common on which we must work together “.

“Just asking Turkey to do something will not solve the problem,” he said. “Turkey cannot stand a new wave of refugees.” On the same day, Erdogan told a TV station that Turkey had “no duty, no responsibility or obligation to be Europe’s repository for refugees.”

Additional reports by Nesreen Bakheit and Mifrah Haq