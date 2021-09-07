17 years of the Dark Munir case from the SBY era in Jokowi

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

“If we love the country, yes, as a nation I love all the diversity and beauty of this nation. But, as a person who criticizes the government today, I frankly reject the leadership of someone who is a role model like Jokowi. Frankly, in law enforcement and human rights [HAM], daytime [Presiden Joko Widodo] nothing for me. “

The words came from Suciwati, the wife of late human rights activist Munir Said Thalib, when asked about her attitude towards this nation and state. It has been 17 years, a very long and tiring time, for Suciwati to continue to seek and seek justice for her husband’s case. For a dozen years, these efforts have always hit the walls of power.

17 years ago, on September 7, 2004, human rights activist Munir Said Thalib was assassinated. Munir breathed his last on the Garuda Indonesia plane that took him to Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The autopsy concluded that Munir died from arsenic poisoning in his body.

The legal proceedings are already underway: Pollycarpus Budihari Priyanto was sentenced by the college of judges, Tjitut Sutiyarso, to 14 years in prison. However, the Supreme Court granted the cassation filed by Pollycarpus who said he was not guilty of the murder of the human rights activist.

Pollycarpus was not convicted of letter forgery until 2008. He was released in August 2018 after receiving a remission or a reduction in his prison term of 51 months and 80 days.

Another actor serving time in the Munir case is Indra Setiawan, a former director of Garuda Indonesia who was sentenced to one year in prison for being convicted of aiding in the premeditated murder of Munir.

Besides Pollycarpus and Indra, there is Muchdi Prawirandjono who is also involved in the Munir case. However, MuchdiPr was acquitted by the panel of judges of the South Jakarta District Court in December 2008. The attorney general’s office did not request a review of the verdict.

The BIN, which has been linked to the Munir murder case, also said the case was over. This is what VII BIN MP Wawan Purwanto said when asked for information regarding the prosecution of the Munir case.

“It’s over, honey, there’s no need to lift it again,” Wawankepada said CNNIndoonesia.com, Tuesday (7/9).

However Suciwati refuses to say that the case is over. He has not obtained the justice he has been asking for for 17 years. He still claims responsibility for the state despite successive regimes.

“Until the crime mastermind is found, has not been brought to justice, we say no. There is no such thing as being finished. It will be finished if the brain is translated into justice, ”he said.

2 The “empty” regime

The processing of the Munir murder case took place under two regimes, namely Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) and Joko Widodo (Jokowi). For Suciwati, both failed.

Citing SBY’s statement, Suciwati said the Munir case was a test of history. However, SBY failed to uncover the mastermind behind the murder and then brought him to justice.

Indeed, the documents of the investigation of the Fact Finding Team (TPF) have disappeared so far. In fact, based on information from a number of parties such as TPF members Hendardi and Usman Hamid during the 2016 information conflict trial, the investigative documents were submitted to SBY but have not been made public.

“Twice of the SBY regime, we can see how it is incapable and reluctant, because we can see it” declarationSBY when the TPF interviewed Hendropriyono and Hendropriyono refused to be the head of the BIN at that time. SBY just said he was disappointed. Is it law enforcement or is it a matter of emotion, “Suciwati said.

“Here you are the head of state, you are the president, why don’t you require your officials to follow up on what needs to be brought. eye, in the end the result is zero, “he continued.

As for Jokowi, Suciwati considers the former mayor of Solo to be irresponsible.

His voice on the phone rose when he said alleged perpetrators of past human rights violations had been allowed to join the circle of power.

According to Suciwati, TPF documents are not the only entry point to re-investigate Munir’s case. There are several solutions for Jokowi, such as recalling former TPF members and following up on the facts of the trial.

“Here we can see how the judge decides it is an evil conspiracy, how it exists in the legal process connect ke BIN [Badan Intelijen Negara]. It was obvious, and it was thenignore. So, for us as the families of the victims, it is a very terrible thing as a country that says it has to uphold the law and human rights, that does not exist, “he said. -he declares.

