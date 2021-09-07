Labor oppose Boris Johnson’s ‘unfair’ increase in national insurance

Keir Starmer will oppose Boris Johnson’s proposed 1.25% increase in national insurance, saying it “will hit workers hard.”



Image: Alamy



Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer told the Prime Minister his party would oppose plans to increase national insurance to fund social care.

In a letter to Boris Johnson, who is set to reveal his plans on Tuesday to fix the crumbling welfare system in the Commons, Sir Keir said Labor was backing tax increases to overhaul the system.

But he said an increase in national insurance “would hit workers hard, including low-paid and young people” and would have a disproportionate impact on businesses that have been damaged by the pandemic.

Read more: Tax increase: PM promises “not to dodge tough decisions” to fix social care

Read more: NHS to receive 5.4 billion boost to tackle Covid and backlog of patients

Sir Keir said: “Taxes that pay for social care should be fair across generations and all forms of income.

“Those with the broadest shoulders should pay more – not the working families who now face an unfair tax hike.”

He added: “We have said that this additional investment will have to be funded by tax increases – but increasing national insurance contributions is not the right way to do it.

“It would hit workers hard, including low-paid and young people, and place a huge burden on businesses as they try to get back on their feet.”

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth said a long-term plan for social care was “long overdue.”

He added: “The Prime Minister must define how he will quickly reduce waiting lists, support the NHS workforce, repair crumbling hospitals and provide modern equipment to speed up the diagnosis of deadly diseases and, most importantly, , ensure that more people can access the social care they need. “

Reports suggest that lifetime contributions on care will be capped at around 80,000 and that national insurance will be increased by 1.25% to increase between 10 and 11 billion per year.

But the reported proposals have been the subject of negative reactions from Conservative MPs, among others.

Former Minister Jake Berry, head of the Northern Research Group of Conservative MPs, warned of a policy that appeared to target elderly voters in affluent southern seats.

The MP for Rossendale and Darwen said: ‘It doesn’t really seem reasonable to me that people who go to work in my own constituency in east Lancashire, probably with lower wages than in many other parts of the country, pay taxes to support people to keep their homes in other parts of the country where house prices can be much higher. ”

Read more: Increase in national insurance social benefits: what impact will this have on you?

Read more: James O’Brien’s take on why the Prime Minister is concerned about funding for social care

Another former minister, Sir John Redwood, has warned of a “stupid” tax hike.

“An employment tax when you want to promote more and better paid jobs is particularly stupid,” he said.

Sir John added that “if an elderly person is going to live permanently in a care home, it often makes sense that they sell their old home”.

“Otherwise it would cost them money to pay tax on it when they are unoccupied and in need of maintenance.”

Rachel Harrison, national official of the GMB union, said: “We all know that our crumbling welfare system is in desperate need of more money.

Read more: PM faces ‘major conservative backlash’ on plan to boost social care through tax hike

“But increasing regressive national insurance – which takes money out of the pockets of the lowest paid workers, is not the right way to do it.”

Sir Keir added that Labor would work with the government on a long-term plan if it “genuinely solves the social services crisis and has a fair funding model”.