Politics
Labor oppose Boris Johnson’s ‘unfair’ increase in national insurance
September 7, 2021, 06:01 AM
Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer told the Prime Minister his party would oppose plans to increase national insurance to fund social care.
In a letter to Boris Johnson, who is set to reveal his plans on Tuesday to fix the crumbling welfare system in the Commons, Sir Keir said Labor was backing tax increases to overhaul the system.
But he said an increase in national insurance “would hit workers hard, including low-paid and young people” and would have a disproportionate impact on businesses that have been damaged by the pandemic.
Read more: Tax increase: PM promises “not to dodge tough decisions” to fix social care
Read more: NHS to receive 5.4 billion boost to tackle Covid and backlog of patients
Sir Keir said: “Taxes that pay for social care should be fair across generations and all forms of income.
“Those with the broadest shoulders should pay more – not the working families who now face an unfair tax hike.”
He added: “We have said that this additional investment will have to be funded by tax increases – but increasing national insurance contributions is not the right way to do it.
“It would hit workers hard, including low-paid and young people, and place a huge burden on businesses as they try to get back on their feet.”
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth said a long-term plan for social care was “long overdue.”
He added: “The Prime Minister must define how he will quickly reduce waiting lists, support the NHS workforce, repair crumbling hospitals and provide modern equipment to speed up the diagnosis of deadly diseases and, most importantly, , ensure that more people can access the social care they need. “
Reports suggest that lifetime contributions on care will be capped at around 80,000 and that national insurance will be increased by 1.25% to increase between 10 and 11 billion per year.
But the reported proposals have been the subject of negative reactions from Conservative MPs, among others.
Former Minister Jake Berry, head of the Northern Research Group of Conservative MPs, warned of a policy that appeared to target elderly voters in affluent southern seats.
The MP for Rossendale and Darwen said: ‘It doesn’t really seem reasonable to me that people who go to work in my own constituency in east Lancashire, probably with lower wages than in many other parts of the country, pay taxes to support people to keep their homes in other parts of the country where house prices can be much higher. ”
Read more: Increase in national insurance social benefits: what impact will this have on you?
Read more: James O’Brien’s take on why the Prime Minister is concerned about funding for social care
Another former minister, Sir John Redwood, has warned of a “stupid” tax hike.
“An employment tax when you want to promote more and better paid jobs is particularly stupid,” he said.
Sir John added that “if an elderly person is going to live permanently in a care home, it often makes sense that they sell their old home”.
“Otherwise it would cost them money to pay tax on it when they are unoccupied and in need of maintenance.”
Rachel Harrison, national official of the GMB union, said: “We all know that our crumbling welfare system is in desperate need of more money.
Read more: PM faces ‘major conservative backlash’ on plan to boost social care through tax hike
“But increasing regressive national insurance – which takes money out of the pockets of the lowest paid workers, is not the right way to do it.”
Sir Keir added that Labor would work with the government on a long-term plan if it “genuinely solves the social services crisis and has a fair funding model”.
Sources
2/ https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/labour-to-oppose-boris-johnsons-unfair-national-insurance-increase/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]