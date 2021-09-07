George Soros Says BlackRocks Investments in China Tragic Mistake | Business and Economy News





BlackRock is the world’s largest fund manager; last month, it started offering investment products to Chinese individuals.

George Soros has criticized BlackRock Inc.’s Chinese push as a risk to client money and US security interests, in the billionaire financier’s and philanthropists’ latest offensive against investments in the world’s second-largest economy. To pour billions of dollars into China now is a tragic mistake, Soros wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed. This risks costing BlackRocks customers money and, more importantly, harming the national security interests of the United States and other democracies. BlackRock is leading a global foray into the asset management industry in China. Last month, the world’s largest fund manager began offering investment products to Chinese individuals, two months after gaining approval to become the first wholly foreign-owned mutual fund company. The comment is one of those Soros has written in recent weeks to warn of tightening economic ties with Xi Jinpings China amid a crackdown that is rocketing the market. Soros denounced Xi in another Journal editorial last month as the most dangerous enemy of public companies in the world and then argued in the Financial Times that Congress should pass legislation limiting investment by asset managers. to companies where actual governance structures are both transparent and aligned with stakeholders. In the latest article, Soros said BlackRock seemed to misunderstand Xi, whose administration he said saw all Chinese companies as one-party state instruments. The divergent views of two of the world’s most influential fund managers underscore the increasingly difficult environment facing financial firms in Asia’s largest economy. While Xi has made it easier for foreign investors to participate in domestic markets, his government is also tightening its grip on the private sector and clashing with the United States on everything from cybersecurity to human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Soros said the brakes that began with the sudden cancellation of Ant Group Co.’s initial public offering last year have since reached a crescendo. He cited the actions against ridesharing company Didi Global Inc. days after it registered in New York City, and the crackdown on Chinese tutoring companies funded by the United States. Soros also said that BlackRock executives need to be aware of the huge crisis looming in the Chinese real estate market. Although Soros remains an influential supporter of US President Joe Bidens Democratic Party, he no longer manages outside money and is currently a minority voice on Wall Street. BlackRock, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and most of their key peers in financial management and banking have decided that the opportunities in China outweigh the risks. Today, the United States and China are embroiled in a deadly conflict between two systems of governance: repressive and democratic, Soros said.

