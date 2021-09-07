Politics
Business News | Stock market and stock market news
The promoter Quinag Acquisition (FDI) will unload up to 3.9 crore of shares and the other selling shareholder Mahadevan Narayanamoni will sell up to 1 lakh of shares as part of the offer to sell.
New trends
|name
|Price
|Switch
|% variation
|Cafe Tata
|213.95
|9.85
|4.83
|Sbi
|429.50
|-1.55
|-0.36
|Indiabulls Hsg
|228.60
|-2.50
|-1.08
|ntpc
|115.65
|-0.80
|-0.69
YOUR OPINION
Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?
Thank you for voting