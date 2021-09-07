UAE Introduces Residence Guidelines to Attract Foreigners, Seek $ 150 Billion Investment – Nairametrics





The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday, September 5, announced the introduction of a new visa class, the latest step in a series of measures aimed at attracting talent and spurring growth. The new class of visas, known as green visas, will allow expats to apply for jobs without being sponsored by an employer and will include children up to 25 years old on their permits, according to Commercial standard. The government has also said it will allow people who have lost their jobs to stay in the country for up to 180 days, a major boost as most visas are tied to employment contracts, according to a press briefing. emirate officials on Sunday. Foreign residents make up over 80% of the UAE’s seven sheikh population and have been a mainstay of the economy for decades. Oil-rich Gulf states have been forced to consider longer residency for foreigners as they seek to attract investment and diversify. The UAE previously announced a plan to grant 5-10 year visas to wealthy real estate investors, entrepreneurs, and specialist talent and researchers. In addition, the Gulf state, which for several years was the trade and financial capital of the Middle East, is deepening its trade ties in Asia and Africa as part of a larger plan to attract $ 150 billion. foreign investment and reposition itself as a global business and financial hub. The officials noted that the UAE will work on economic partnerships with 8 countries, namely; South Korea, Indonesia, Kenya, Ethiopia and Turkey, where ties with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have warmed considerably in recent months after years of regional political tensions. The UAE faces regional competition from its neighbor, Saudi Arabia, where Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is leading an economic plan to attract foreign investment and get global companies to locate their regional headquarters in the kingdom. . Most international companies currently choose to base their Middle East operations in Dubai, one of the Seven Sheikhs of the United Arab Emirates. What you should know The oil-rich Gulf states have long resisted offering permanent residence, let alone citizenship, to their millions of foreign workers, retaining the generous privileges enjoyed by their nationals. But forced by the fall in oil prices of 2014 to prepare their economies for a post-fossil world, they are now seeking to entice the rich to stay, a trend that has intensified during the Covid-19 pandemic, when governments took steps to ensure those who lost their jobs could stay. Saudi Arabia and Qatar have taken steps to allow some expatriates to reside permanently. It can be recalled that in January of this year, the UAE announced the adoption of amendments that would allow the Gulf state to offer citizenship to a select group of foreigners. In a policy which is the first among the Arab Gulf countries, he said he would grant citizenship to investors and other professionals, including scientists, doctors and their families, to formalize a process to give expatriates more of the economy. Related

