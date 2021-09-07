Mary Trump says her uncle Donald Trump is a “fascist”





One of the most vocal critics of disgraced former President Donald Trump is his own niece Mary Trump, who has already written two books on how the country and her own family have shaped it. In a recent interview, Ms. Trump talks more about what her uncle thinks about himself and others.

Speaking to Business Insider, Ms. Trump, whose latest book, “The Reckoning,” on the legacy of the Trump presidency, said her twice-indicted uncle had the personality of a fascist leader. Ms Trump even went on to say that the former president is a fascist, while adding that Trump might not even know what the word means.

“He’s a fascist,” Ms. Trump said in the interview, explaining why she thinks her uncle is a “born autocrat.” “But he probably doesn’t know what fascist means.”

“He thinks he deserves all the power in the world just because of who he is. In his mind he is still at the center of the universe and thinks he should be left out even though he is ignorant, the weakest and least intellectually curious person I have ever met, ”added Ms. Trump. , who is also a psychologist. .

Ms Trump also told the outlet how it was evident that her uncle preferred to engage with authoritarian strongmen among his counterparts during his tenure rather than engage in diplomacy. Ms. Trump further indicated that the former president valued the views of Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un more than those of outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

In a previous interview, Ms. Trump also explained how her uncle ended up peddling the big lie of voter fraud in the bitter 2020 presidential election. The false claim has been widely dismissed in more than 60 prosecutions, including by the DOJ under his administration. However, the continued surge in lying led to the January 6 insurgency on Capitol Hill.

Speaking on MSNBC, Ms Trump said her uncle couldn’t bear the humiliation of losing to Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential election, saying voter fraud contributed to his defeat at the time.

“He doesn’t need anyone to convince him he’s won. He needed to convince himself because he had hurt himself so badly. He was so humiliated it couldn’t stand, ”Ms. Trump said.

