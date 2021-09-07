Arrived in the country, President Joko Widodo awaited the arrival of Paralympic athletes at the State Palace





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – The Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Zainudin Amali welcomed the arrival of the last batch of the Indonesian Paralympic contingent Tokyo 2020 at the VVIP Soekarno-Hatta airport in Tangerang on Tuesday (7/9/2021) morning. Upon arrival at the airport around 04:00 WIB, the Indonesian contingent immediately received a warm welcome from Zainudin and the General President of the Indonesian NOC, Raja Sapta Oktohari. “On behalf of the Indonesian government and people, I welcome the Indonesian contingent who just fought and made the nation proud at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games multisport event,” said Zainudin, starting his tour. speech. “This morning, we once again welcomed the Indonesian contingent with pride. With gratitude to Almighty God, they returned home safe and sound and brought results to make proud achievements for the nation and the state, ”Zainudin said. On this occasion, Zainudin also delivered a special message from President Joko Widodo. Read also : PP chief Pelti Rildo Ananda meets with Menpora Zainudin Amali on Davis Cup team preparation in Barbados Read also : Vice-President of Commission X DPR RI Hetifah Sjaifudian congratulates Menpora Zainudin Amali for the creation of DBON Read also : Menpora Zainudin Amali believes DBON can be launched at 38th Haornas celebration on September 9 Zainudin said President Joko Widodo is very proud of the achievements of Indonesian athletes so that they can make the nation proud. Therefore, Zainudin said President Joko Widodo will directly invite the Indonesian contingent to the palace, as will Indonesian athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. “Warm greetings and a sense of pride from President Joko Widodo. He told me last night because I signaled that I would recover the Indonesian contingent that would return to the country. He conveyed his warm greetings and thanks on behalf of the government and all the Indonesian people to the companions, coaches, athletes and the entire Indonesian contingent, ”Zainudin said. “And he let it be known that once the quarantine is over, the schedule of athletes, coaches and the Indonesian contingent will be respected directly by the president at the palace,” Zainudin said. There is the role of Zainudin Amali

