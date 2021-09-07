“Beautiful day on the cricket ground”

The Indian cricket team showed formidable fighting spirit and unwavering determination to beat the England team by a 157-point margin in the 4th Test match to take a 2-1 lead in series.

After the first rounds, the Indian side was back to the wall. England were leading by 99 points and India had to produce an excellent performance to even have a chance to fight England.

And, when is it Rohit sharma stepped up to the side led by Virat Kohli with the willow tree. The Hitman scored a masterful 127 out of 256 lead-in deliveries and helped India post a total of 466 points in their second inning. And the Indian bowlers did the rest for the side headed by Virat Kohli.

Chasing a 368 target for the win, the England team were distraught by the Indian bowlers. Umesh Yadav led the Indian charge with the ball, picking up 3 wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur scalped 2 wickets each, as England were eliminated for 210 points in the second inning.

PM Modi congratulates India on victory over England

And Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Indian side for their formidable performance against the formation led by Joe Root. Modi tweeted that it was a big day for India, both on the cricket pitch as well as on the vaccination front.

Beautiful day (again) on the vaccination front and on the cricket ground. As always, Team India wins, Narendra Modi tweeted.

Beautiful day (again) on the vaccination front and on the cricket ground. Like always, #TeamIndia wins! #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2021

India have now taken an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-game Test Series against England. And if Virat Kohli and his boys make sure they don’t lose the last test match, and then they will emerge victorious in the series.

The fifth and final round of the series will start on September 10, 2021. The venue for the final test match is Old Trafford stadium in Manchester.