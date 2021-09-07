Xi appoints new general to head border command, third change this year





The change in leadership of the Western Theater Commands comes as China continues to stand along the actual line of control with India.



Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday promoted a new general to head the military command of the Western Theater bordering India, state media reported, exceptionally marking a third change in the leadership of the commands in the past nine months. in the middle of the deadlock continues along the actual course of action. Control (LAC) with India. Xi, who is chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), presented certificates of order on Monday at a ceremony to promote five senior military officers to the rank of general, the highest rank for officers on duty. The promoted officers are the commander of the Western Theater command of the People’s Liberation Army Wang Haijiang, the commander of the central theater command of the PLA Lin Xiangyang, the commander of the navy of the PLA Dong Jun, the commander of PLA Air Force Chang Dingqiu and PLA National Defense University president Xu Xueqiang, state media reported. It is still unclear what the current position of the incumbent General Xu Qiling is, who in July was also promoted to General and appointed Commander of the Western Theater Command. Last month, General Wang, then lieutenant general, was appointed commander of the Xinjiang region, which reports to Western command. Monday’s announcement named General Wang commander of the Western Theater Command and did not specify where General Xu, who is 59 and well below the retirement age of 65, now serves. His bio on Baidu, Google’s equivalent search engine in China, was updated on Monday to describe him as a former commander of the Western Theater, leading an article on Baidu asking why the leadership of the Western Commands was changed after two months and was so frequently. The leadership of Western Theater Command has undergone several changes over the past year following the retirement in December 2020 of longtime General Zhao Zongqi who had led the command since its inception. That month, General Zhang Xudong took up his duties as commander, while General Zhao was rewarded with an appointment after his retirement as vice chairman of the National People’s Congress (NPC) or the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs, a leading consultative body. General Zhang was then replaced in July by General Xu. General Wang could now be the fourth commander since the start of border tensions. He has particular expertise in the Western theater, having previously served as the commander of the Tibet military region, which also borders India, and previously deputy commander of the southern Xinjiang military region, which is the military region that was directly engaged with India during the LAC Crisis which began in the summer of 2020.

