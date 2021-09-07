Boris Johnson has renounced Tory Party principles with his climate change tactics

Governments that set ambitious goals without an intention or realistic plan to achieve them are fundamentally deceptive and inherently anti-conservative. This is especially evident when it comes to the UK’s efforts to tackle climate change.

A true curator is pragmatic and has realistic plans for the future. They understand that gradual change is preferable and that the relative success of societies depends on the ingenuity and empowerment of their people. Conservatives have also generally taken a market-based approach, believing that this is the most effective way to improve our quality of life and achieve political goals.

Boris Johnson’s government has apparently abandoned these principles in the environmental space. Instead, the state is demanding substantial behavioral change from individuals, using taxes and bans ranging from diapers to gas boilers, plastic straws to Styrofoam cups.

The message was mixed and the proposals extremely expensive: Rishi Sunak suggested that Net Zero could cost more than a trillion pounds. It is this cost that has pushed the government into a corner.

As they find themselves in a financial black hole, the solution has been to shift this burden of costs onto the consumer, with inefficient and immoral taxes on even the most basic supplies. Any policy that unnecessarily weighs on the most vulnerable up to tens of thousands of books is simply unjustifiable. If nothing else, it is politically unsustainable. Anyone who truly cares about realistic and effective solutions to environmental challenges should be concerned with an approach that will inevitably lead to a big backlash.

The nanny statism that has exploded over the past decade is unfit for the 21st century. Our country is teeming with sharp minds and ingenious solutions to global problems that conservatism is perfectly prepared to exploit, and yet, at its current rate, that color of thought and innovation is tarnished by a government comfortable with choosing. its own winners, in an act of dangerous self-deification. The Conservatives seem to have forgotten their own basic principle: the solutions we seek are more often found in the public than in Whitehall.

Sadly, the loudest voices against government policy have been those who believe that spilling blood on the streets of London, throwing trash outside Downing Street and abusing members of the public is the safest way to fight climate change – from all points of view. all they do is distract from the debate and distract the general public from environmental affairs altogether.

This is why the new report from the Adam Smith Institute and the British Conservation Alliances, It’s easy to be green, is such a breath of fresh air. It is a reminder that we are already in possession of the framework through which climate change can be best addressed – the free market. We do not need to tear society apart at its roots, nor to live in a depressing socialist dystopia of international misery and poverty. All we need to do is trust the systems that have given us virtually all innovative technologies and solutions throughout human history. We just need to provide profit incentives for environmental responsibility – a positive affirmation for behaviors that not only protect the existence of the companies themselves, but also our survival as a species.

Even in today’s space, where innovative businesses are crippled by the de facto subsidizing of fossil fuels around the world through tax breaks and lower VAT rates, sustainable businesses already better than the damaging ones. Just imagine what could be done if this balance tipped in their favor. A carbon tax offset by tax breaks in other environmentally friendly areas could offset the increased costs of being an innovator or the huge costs currently projected for every household in the UK as they strive to be greener.

For Conservatives across the country, these policies are just common sense. Yet for a government that has always chosen the easy option that absolves itself of all responsibility, they seem a world apart. The government needs to remember what it means to be truly conservative and to restore confidence to the British people.






