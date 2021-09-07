Termination of ECP appointments – Journal





As expected, the opposition rejected the names given by the government for the appointment of two members of Pakistan’s electoral commission. Prime Minister Imran Khan had written a letter to Shehbaz Sharif, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, proposing names for the posts which became vacant after the retirement of two members of the ECP. The procedure for these appointments requires the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition to consult and agree on the names for the appointment. If they cannot come to an agreement, the matter is then referred to a parliamentary committee which takes the decision. The Prime Minister refused to meet the Leader of the Opposition in person and the consultation is being done by correspondence. While rejecting the government candidates, Sharif has formed a committee that will come up with names after consultation with other opposition parties. The PML-N and the PPP have already initiated this consultation process between them.

However, the deadline for the appointment of the two members of the ECP which gives a precise time between retirement and appointment is likely to be missed. This would mean that the ECP will for the moment be composed of the president and two members only. While this strength will allow ECP decision making to continue unaffected, if a member is not available for any reason, the ECP may experience quorum issues for decisions. It is regrettable that the extreme polarization between government and opposition now undermines important constitutional obligations necessary for the proper functioning of institutions. There was a spirit behind establishing such processes of a functional working relationship between the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition so that key appointments were made without the toxicity of partisanship. That spirit has now evaporated in the heat of polarization and now both parties are content to do whatever is necessary to accomplish the established procedure. This poorly reflects the democratic framework of governance and depletes confidence in the ability of political leaders to navigate their way through rivalries while ensuring that the functioning of the state is not affected.

This problem is starting to cast a shadow over the conduct of the next general election, which is two years away at most. The question of electoral reforms so crucial to restore confidence in the system seems to be the victim of this same polarization. The opposition has flatly rejected the use of electronic voting machines as the government insists on them and threatens to bulldoze the legislation. If that were to happen, the elections would begin to spark controversy at such an early stage and further weaken the already low level of trust placed in them. The government should take the initiative to reduce this partisanship so that, at the very least, the next election is seen as fair and transparent.

Posted in Dawn, le 7 September 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1644976/ecp-appointments-rift The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos