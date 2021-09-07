Erdoan hails the country’s economic performance during the pandemic

The Turkish president on Monday praised the country’s economic performance during the pandemic, when “economies around the world were shaken.”

In such a difficult time, Turkey has been extremely successful in combating the adverse effects of the pandemic.

“In 2020, when the economies were deeply shaken, we (Turkey) recorded growth of 1.8% and became one of the few OECD and G-20 countries to achieve this,” said Recep Tayyip Erdogan after a three-hour cabinet. meeting at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

Turkey has adopted resolute and effective policies which have played a big role in supporting economic growth, Erdogan noted, saying that the country’s economy continues to grow despite all internal and external challenges.

The strong growth continued in the first half of this year. We achieved an annual growth rate of 7.2% in the first quarter and 21.7% in the second quarter of the year. Realizing this, Turkey ranked second in the world after the UK in terms of economic growth in the second quarter, Erdogan said.

Erdogan also said the country’s GDP will exceed $ 850 billion in 2022, before reaching $ 975 billion in 2023 and surpassing $ 1,000 billion in 2024, as stated in the country’s medium-term economic program released. in the Official Journal Sunday evening.

The government is targeting 5.5% growth in 2023 and 2024, according to the three-year program, while the average GDP growth rate target is set at 5.3%.

The country’s export target is $ 230.9 billion by 2022 and $ 255 billion by 2024.

At the end of the meeting, Erdogan again urged citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and comply with pandemic measures, including social distancing, hygiene rules and wearing masks.