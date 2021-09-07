PM Modi congratulates teachers for tackling challenges in education system amid COVID pandemic









ANI |

Update: 07 Sep 2021 11:38 IS

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated teachers for taking on challenges and adapting new teaching skills amid the COVID-19 pandemic through online courses, group video calls and online exams.

Addressing the inaugural conclave ceremony of Shikshak Parv, the Prime Minister said: “During COVID, we all witnessed the capabilities and potential of our education sector. There were a lot of challenges, but you solved all challenges quickly. Online courses, group video calls, online exams – these concepts were not known to anyone before. Our teachers, parents, young people have incorporated all of these concepts into our daily lives. now is the time to advance those capabilities. “

“Our teachers do not see their work as a mere profession, teaching for them is a sacred moral and emotional duty. The relationship between a teacher and a student lasts a lifetime. While teachers in India have the capacity to answer all of them. global standards, they also have the rich resource of Indian culture. ” he said.

“Our teachers have shown sufficient potential to familiarize themselves with new methods such as skill-based teaching, artistic integration, high-level thinking and creative and critical thinking, this will help them to better prepare young people for the future .”

PM Modi also congratulated the teachers for their contribution to the formulation of the new National Education Policy (NEP).

“From the formulation of the NEP to its implementation, academics, experts, teachers and all have had key roles to play. We need to take this participation to a new level and also integrate society, ”he said.

He reiterates that Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Paryaas is not only based on politics, but is based on participation.

He launched several key initiatives in the education sector at the event, such as Indian Sign Language Dictionary (audio and text integrated video in sign language for the hearing impaired, in line with the Universal Design for Learning), Talking Books (Audiobooks for the Visually Impaired), CBSE School Quality Assurance and Assessment Framework, NISHTHA Teacher Training Program for NIPUN Bharat and Vidyanjali Portal (to facilitate volunteer / donor education / CSR contributors for school development).

The theme of “Shikshak Parv-2021” is “Quality and Sustainable Schools: Lessons Learned from Schools in India”. Its celebration will encourage innovative practices to not only ensure continuity of education at all levels, but also to improve quality, inclusive practices and sustainability in schools across the country.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union State Education Ministers Jitin Prasada were also present at the event. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/national/general-news/pm-modi-lauds-teachers-for-dealing-with-challenges-in-education-system-amid-covid-pandemic20210907113829 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

