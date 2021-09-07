Xi Jinping Chooses New General To Head PLA Command Overseeing Indo-China Border | World news





Chinese President Xi Jinping has promoted Wang Haijiang, a senior People’s Liberation Army (PLA) officer in charge of the Xinjiang military region, to general and head of the crucial Western Theater Command (WTC), which oversees the disputed border between India and China. . Xi Jinping, who is also chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), promoted five officers to the rank of general in a ceremony in Beijing. Xi Jinping, chairman of the CMC, on Monday presented five Chinese PLA military officers with certificates of order promoting them to the military rank of general, the highest rank for officers on active duty in China, the official said. army in a statement. The promoted officers are PLA WTC Commander Wang Haijiang, PLA Central Theater Command Commander Lin Xiangyang, PLA Navy Commander Dong Jun, and PLA Army Commander. PLA air force Chang Dingqiu and PLA National Defense University president Xu Xueqiang, the statement said. noted. General Xu Qiliang, vice president of the CMC, announced the promotion orders signed by Xi, and General Zhang Youxia, also vice president of the CMC, presided over the ceremony. General Wei Fenghe, General Li Zuocheng, Admiral Miao Hua and General Zhang Shengmin, who are members of the CMC, also attended the ceremony in the Chinese capital, according to the statement. The status of General Xu Qiling, who was promoted to head of the WTC in July, was not immediately clear. For the newly promoted General Wang Haijiang, the rise in rank in the Chinese army has been rapid. In August, he was appointed military commander to oversee the troubled Xinjiang region, which is also under heightened security amid a crackdown that Beijing says is necessary to prevent terrorism. General Wang of China visited India in 2016, leading an PLA contingent for a hand-in-hand counterterrorism exercise. By all accounts from Chinese official media, he is now probably the fourth vital WTC chief since last year, when tensions on the Indo-China border in eastern Ladakh began. Wang was also the head of China’s Tibet Military Region, which is part of the WTC.

