Prime Minister Modi says education should not only be inclusive, but also equitable | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that education should not only be inclusive, but also equitable as he launched several key initiatives in the education sector during his inaugural “Shikshak Parv” speech. Addressing the conclave via video conference, he said the measures would not only make our education system globally competitive, but also prepare young people for the future. He said the new initiatives will shape the future of the sector. One of the initiatives, the evaluation and quality assurance of schools, will not only make education competitive, but also prepare students for the future, he said. He said education should not only be inclusive, but also equitable. Talking books and audio books are now part of the education system. An Indian Sign Language dictionary has been created. For the first time in the country, Indian Sign Language is included as a subject in the curriculum, the prime minister said. He congratulated the teachers who received the national awards from President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. I would like to congratulate the teachers who received national awards. You have worked under difficult circumstances. Your efforts are commendable, said Modi. New initiatives launched include Indian Sign Language Dictionary (audio and text embedded in sign language video for the hearing impaired, in line with Universal Design for Learning), talking books (audio books for the visually impaired) , school quality assurance and evaluation framework of CBSE, NISHTHA teacher training program for NIPUN Bharat and Vidyanjali portal (to facilitate education of CSR volunteers / donors / contributors for school development). On this occasion, Modi also praised the performance of Indian players at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, saying they have inspired young people. He further urged them to visit 75 schools to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. I invite you all to get in touch with them. They will meet the students of the schools. These athletes could encourage students to play sports in the future, Modi said. The theme of “Shikshak Parv-2021” is “Quality and Sustainable Schools: Lessons from Schools in India,” the Prime Minister’s Office said. Its celebration will encourage innovative practices to not only ensure continuity of education at all levels, but also to improve quality, inclusive practices and sustainability in schools across the country, the PMO previously said.

