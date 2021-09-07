Scottish government to earn $ 50million from Boris Johnson’s national insurance hike





THE SCOTTISH government would receive up to £ 50million more than the Scots would pay if Boris Johnson increased national insurance, a leading economist has predicted.

The Prime Minister has been criticized within his own party, but also the SNP, for his plans to increase national insurance contributions (NIC) by 2%, with the aim of reforming the English social protection system.

Conservative critics say the plans would unfairly penalize low incomes and families, while retirees, who do not pay NICs, reap the benefits. The SNP said the measures would unfairly penalize Scotland and force the Scots to pay for England’s problems. However, David Philips, senior economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), said if the plans came to fruition, SNP ministers at Holyrood would likely receive more in return from Barnett than the Scots would pay for the increase. national insurance. According to reports, the policy is expected to generate around £ 10bn in total, with around £ 8.5bn coming from England’s additional national insurance contributions. Mr Phillips explained: ‘What matters for how much Scotland receives is not what is collected across the UK, but how much is spent in England. “Colleagues estimate that of the £ 10 billion that would be raised across the UK, around £ 8.5 billion would come from England. Suppose this is what is spent in England, then Scotland would receive about 10% of that – so £ 850million. “This is a little more than what Scottish residents would contribute in additional NICs.” Mr Phillips said the Scots would have to pay around £ 775-800million in NICs if Boris Johnson implemented his 2% increase, based on current estimates, but would likely receive between £ 825- 850million Barnett Fund. Boris Johnson is expected to make an announcement on his welfare plans today, with several senior cabinet officials saying they are upset the policy would violate a Torty manifesto pledge not to raise taxes. Experts, including the Fraser of Allander Institute (FAI) and the IFS, have suggested that a better way to raise additional funds for social care in England would be to adjust income tax. However, an analysis by David Eiser, senior member of the FAI, explained that “increasing UK income tax to pay for social spending in England could create a number of territorial funding inequities. and administrative challenges ”. Mr Eiser also said that an increase in NICs’ may not cover the sum of the additional consequences of Barnett heading to Scotland ‘, adding:’ This is seen as’ fair ‘in the context of a tax which is ‘pooled and shared’ across Britain. ” Today SNP Westminster chief Ian Blackford and fellow MPs David Linden and Alison Thewliss wrote to the Prime Minister to tell him Scotland was ‘broke’ by the measures. Mr Blackford compared the plans to the voting tax, saying: ‘Boris Johnson must drop his damaging Tory tax hike, which would unfairly penalize Scottish families by forcing them to foot the bill for the Westminster social services crisis in England. “Once again, Scotland is the victim of a new Tory voting tax imposed against our will. Scottish families are already being hit hard by the Tory £ 1,040 cuts to universal credit and the long-term economic damage of the Brexit – they must not be forced to pay hundreds of pounds more every year for the Conservatives’ failure. He warned that if the plans were introduced “the Tories would lose their relevance in Scotland even more”. Scottish Tories said they were awaiting all details, adding: “We will wait until full details are released to review this decision, but IFS analysis suggests SNP may have taken the plunge beforehand. that all the facts are not known. ” Last night the Prime Minister was quiet on how he plans to raise additional funds, saying only his government “will not avoid the tough decisions needed to provide NHS patients with the treatment they need and to fix our broken down social protection system ”. He also stressed the importance of helping the NHS, describing it as “the pride of our UK”. He added that health services “have been strained by the pandemic. We cannot expect him to recover on his own. A Scottish government spokesperson said: ‘National insurance contributions are payable by individuals and businesses in Scotland, but the responsibility for policy lies with the UK government. “Any increase in contributions does not automatically increase Scottish Government funds via the Barnett Formula – it will only come from net additional spending. “We are awaiting further details from the UK government.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldscotland.com/politics/19562632.scottish-government-earn-50m-boris-johnsons-national-insurance-rise/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos