Schools become a political ‘battleground’ in the culture wars Trump cultivates





Schools have become the focal point of the cultural war fights that animated former President Donald Trump’s base and have been promoted by conservative activists and influencers since he left office.

Conservative grassroots activists have focused on local education policy with tea-party fervor for months, covering debates about the reopening, how to teach U.S. history, and the masking required. Now, conservative figures are urging their supporters to run for seats on school boards that rarely garnered much interest, while dozens of school-focused militant groups have sprouted to push the fighting forward.

The influence of effort is visible at almost all levels of school administration. State legislators have passed bills to restrict what can be taught. Republican governors are stuck in a stalemate with school administrators over district hiding policies. School board meetings turned into screaming games, and some even turned violent.

Long-time operators in the education world say they’ve never seen anything like it.

“Normally our children have been banned,” said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, one of the largest unions in the country. “We had tensions over Common Core. There were tensions over other issues. But in modern history, since the huge battles of desegregation, children have been banned. Now they are the battleground.”

Even the summer was controversial: The Proud Boys showed up at New Hampshire school board meetings, brawls broke out outside a Florida school district headquarters over a mask warrant, and men turned up. are shown with ties to confront a principal in Arizona after a student was told to quarantine.

At the end of last month, a Republican candidate from Northampton County, Pa., Said he would force school boards to bend to his will by showing up “with 20 strong men” and giving them “an option that ‘they can leave or they can be fired “.

Jeff Timmer, former Michigan GOP chairman, who soured the party and backed President Joe Biden, said it’s at the school level that he’s increasingly concerned about radicalization.

“If these people get into school board positions, they’ll start establishing programs. And that will have a long-term effect, “said Timmer, adding that the pressure for activists to show up to school board headquarters is” equally or more alarming. than anything I’ve seen so far. “

Groups have sprung up across the country to support the efforts, including No Left Turn in Education, Parents Rights in Education, and Moms for Liberty. NBC News reported this year that at least 165 of these local and national groups have emerged to influence the fight for schools, many of them bolstered by a network of conservative think tanks, law firms and of activist parents.

Organizations began to flex their muscles in the conservative backlash of critical race theory, which was often used as a catch-all phrase encompassing diversity training and other anti-racism efforts. Although there is little evidence that theory itself, an area of ​​academic study that examines the modern impact of systemic racism in law and society, was taught in schools from Kindergarten to Grade 12. , more than 20 bills to restrict the teaching of race in schools have been introduced in state houses, and a handful of governors have enacted such legislation.

Public school leaders and advocates said the movement sought to delegitimize public schools while strengthening private and charter schools. Tina Descovish, co-founder of Moms for Liberty and a former member of the Brevard County, Florida School Board, said that was not the case for her group, which lists more than 110 chapters on their website.

“Many conservatives are trying to blow up public education. We know that,” she said. “I bet there is no secret about it. That is not the purpose of our organization at all. We love public education. We want to fix public education. We want to stay in it. public education. And we want parents to engage in public education. “

The efforts coincide with a large partisan gap in how public schools K-12 are viewed. A Pew Research Center survey released last month found that 42% of Republicans believe public schools positively affect the country, while 57% say the impact is negative. For Democrats, the numbers were 77% and 22%.

The fight to reopen schools began last year as months of virtual learning began to take its toll on exhausted parents and their children. Trump was among the loudest voices for the reopening of schools last year, tweeting in July 2020 that “SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN FALL !! At the start of Biden’s tenure, top Republican officials had hoped parents unhappy with the reopening process would be key to helping them win back the House and Senate by winning the suburban neighborhoods that Biden opted for.

But while the polls at the time found impetus behind the reopening, surveys failed to show the conservative backlash against critical race theory and mask mandates in schools as broad political winners. Polls have found that more Americans are in favor of requiring students to wear masks than those who oppose it, as recent AP / NORC and Axios-Ipsos surveys have shown.

Now, Republicans in Congress have focused on issues such as inflation, crime, and border security.

“The fight for schools is part of the larger conversation about Covid right now,” a senior GOP congressional official said. “It’s at the forefront for a lot of parents, but it’s still not among the top three issues for the entire electorate.”

As children’s Covid cases skyrocket across the country, Republicans who have led the charge to reopen schools and fight mask warrants risk being blamed for epidemics among students.

Sarah Chamberlain, CEO of the Republican Main Street Partnership, which supports moderate Republicans, said parents “don’t care what it takes” to make sure their kids are in school, that it means or not a mandatory mask. Children under 12 cannot yet be vaccinated.

“They just want their kids to go back to school,” she said. “But they think it’s the school districts, the teachers, the people who know the parents, know the kids, who should be making these decisions over someone sitting in the state capital who has no idea. of what’s going on in that particular community. “

In Texas, where Gov. Greg Abbott ordered schools not to impose masking, schools recorded more than 50,000 confirmed cases of Covid among students within weeks as more than a dozen districts temporarily closed, Houston Public Media reported. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is moving forward with fines imposed on districts that defy his anti-warrant ordinance, even after a state judge overturned the executive order. More than a dozen districts defied the order.

The Biden administration has gone into battle; The Education Department is investigating whether five states that have banned mask warrants violate the civil rights of students vulnerable to infection.

Carlee Simon, the superintendent of public schools in Alachua County, has been at the forefront of the fight in Florida. As the leader of one of the first districts in Florida to impose back-to-school masking, she has come under fire from the DeSantis administration, which has targeted funding for the district.

“If the end goal is that we want to have as many students in school as possible, then the behaviors, actions and policies that my district has adopted are more likely that we can achieve that end goal,” a- she declared. .

Ultimately, Weingarten said the focus on schools is part of the right’s broader search for wedge issues ahead of the midterm elections next year.

“It’s about constant destabilization, creating anger, exploiting the anxiety that people have right now,” she said. “It’s also sort of rooted in the destabilization of institutions in America that have, you know, long been used to unify the country. Like the large neighborhood public schools.”

