Chinese FM to visit South Korea as North Korea talks stall





SEOUL (Reuters) – China’s foreign minister will visit South Korea next week as denuclearization talks with North Korea have stalled, Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. FILE PHOTO: Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks at a Lanting forum on “China and the UN: Cooperation in 50 years and beyond, in Beijing , in China, June 25, 2021. REUTERS / Tingshu Wang Wang Yi, who is also a state councilor, will arrive in Seoul on September 14 for a two-day stay and will meet the next day with his counterpart, Chung Eui-yong, the ministry said. The two ministers plan to exchange in-depth views on the Korean Peninsula situation and regional and global issues, the ministry said in a statement. The ministry added that the two sides would hold a separate meeting to explore ways to promote cultural exchanges before the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year. Wang’s trip comes amid stalled negotiations to dismantle North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs in return for relief from US sanctions, which collapsed in 2019. A reactivation of inter-Korean hotlines in July raised hopes for a restart of denuclearization talks. But North Korea has stopped responding to hotlines as South Korea and the United States began their annual military exercises last month, which Pyongyang said could trigger a security crisis. A day before Wang’s arrival, the main nuclear negotiators from South Korea, the United States and Japan will most likely meet in Tokyo, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported. The Seoul Foreign Ministry spokesman said the meeting had not yet been finalized. U.S. special envoy to North Korea Sung Kim told Seoul late last month that Washington had no hostile intentions towards Pyongyang and was ready to resume dialogue anywhere and no anytime. South Korea and China could also discuss a visit to Seoul by Chinese President Xi Jinping, which was expected early last year but was postponed amid the pandemic. China, North Korea’s only major ally, has played a key role in efforts to press it to dismantle its nuclear programs. Reporting by Hyonhee Shin. Editing by Gerry Doyle

