Equitable and inclusive education important for the development of the nation: PM Modi
ANI
Update: 07 Sep 2021
New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that for the development of any nation, education must be both equitable and inclusive.
“Education should not only be inclusive but also equitable. For the same, the country includes talking books and audio books as part of education. Based on Universal Design for Learning (UDL), an Indian Sign Language Dictionary has been developed. For the first time in the country, Indian Sign Language is included in the curriculum, “the Prime Minister said at the opening of the conclave of Shikshak Parv.
PM Modi launched five initiatives on the occasion, including Indian Sign Language Dictionary (audio and video integrated text in sign language for the hearing impaired, in accordance with the Universal Design for Learning), Talking Books (audio books for the visually impaired), School Quality Assurance and Evaluation Framework for CBSE, NISHTHA Teacher Training Program for NIPUN Bharat and Vidyanjali Portal (to facilitate education volunteers / donors / CSR contributors for school development) .
“Another major start that takes place today is the School Quality Assurance and Assessment Framework (SQAAF). There was no common scientific framework in our country for our schools and our education. This is being changed. “
PM Modi informed that the NISHTHA teacher training program will help teachers develop their technical skills which are needed at the moment.
He also informed that he had asked Olympians and Paralympians to visit 75 schools as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and encourage students to play sports in the future.
“I have asked all Olympians and Paralympians to visit 75 schools to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. I urge you all to get in touch with them. They will meet the students of the schools. These sportsmen could encourage the students to play sports in the future,” Prime Minister Modi said.
The Prime Minister also congratulated the teachers who received national awards during his speech.
“I want to congratulate the teachers who have received national awards. You have worked under difficult circumstances. Your efforts are commendable.”
The theme of “Shikshak Parv-2021” is “Quality and Sustainable Schools: Lessons Learned from Schools in India”. Its celebration will encourage innovative practices to not only ensure continuity of education at all levels, but also to improve quality, inclusive practices and sustainability in schools across the country.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union State Education Ministers Jitin Prasada were also present at the event. (ANI)
