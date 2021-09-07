Trump builds ‘turnkey’ campaign operation for 2024





Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Wellington, Ohio. | (Photo by Tony Dejak / AP)

Boots on the ground in Iowa. Accelerated fundraising. No more interviews in national media. A flood of new press releases. An increase in attack ads on the web.

With a flurry of activity from his super PAC and hints left in private conversations with confidants and advisers, Donald Trump signals increased interest in reclaiming the White House and laying the groundwork necessary to do so.

Since his defeat in November, Trump and his allies have stoked the idea that he would seek revenge in 2024. This is nothing new until his first presidential run, Trump has feigned and flirted with presidential candidacies for decades without pulling the trigger.

But associates say President Joe Bidens is declining political fortunes amid the resurgence of the coronavirus and the fall of Kabul on August 15 have heightened interest in the former president, who is already driven by a burning sense of pride and grievance over his loss to Biden.

Trump sees that Biden is on the ropes. He wants to throw punches as a fighter, not as a rowdy from the stands, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz said, adding that Trump is in no rush to announce it because the base is right for him. faithful title. And a good rule of thumb in politics is to be a candidate for as little time as necessary.

Gaetz, like the dozen of Trump’s advisers and friends interviewed for this article, declined to disclose his conversations within the organization or with Trump. But he said it was more likely than not that Trump would take the plunge, especially after the 2022 midterm election if the GOP takes over one or both houses of Congress.

Trump, in recent interviews, has avoided disclosing details of his plans, but has privately suggested to others that he is running. He also pays attention to the finer details behind the scenes, like making editing suggestions to his web ads to make them harder to hit against Biden.

His operation is also taking concrete steps to improve his profile and position him for a possible campaign. In addition to the hiring of a new communications manager to deal with the increased activity, several rallies were added to Trump’s fall schedule recently. from Florida.

Perhaps more revealing, less than a month ago, the PAC announced that it had hired two senior Iowa officials dedicated to advancing Save Americas’ goals of electing strong, pro-Trump Tories. , America First.

Iowa staff members also have another goal, according to Trump’s advisers: They can keep an eye out for other potential Republican presidential candidates who are flooding the nation’s premier caucus state.

One person who discussed Trump’s plans but declined to comment on the case to speak more freely said he really hasn’t decided, but we all think he wants to put himself in a position to become a key operation in hand once he said yes. So he is maximizing his position, the super PAC, is ostensibly to help win back the House and the Senate. If he does, it strengthens his position.

Almost all polls show that Trump, at this point, has little to fear from others in a Republican primary. The top potential GOP candidates in 2024 have said they will not run against him or have been hesitant to say they will and have refrained from criticizing him.

Trump’s campaign adviser Jason Miller said on Thursday his chances of running were between 99 and 100 percent. I think he definitely shows up in 2024. I had a good conversation with him last night. I’ll go see him here in a few days.

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, who spoke to Trump this week, expressed similar views in a secret video shot by a Democratic activist Thursday, saying I know. [that Trump is going to run again]. I spoke to him yesterday. He’s about to announce after all this madness in Afghanistan.

Super PAC Trumps declined to comment for this story. Federal election laws restrict coordination between a presidential candidate and a super PAC, which cannot directly defend a candidate but can raise unlimited sums from individual donors, unlike a candidate.

Only one former president, Grover Cleveland in 1892, ever returned from defeat to reclaim his old office. Trump would be 78 in the 2024 campaign, making him even older than Ronald Reagan when he stepped down at the end of his second term.

Regardless, Trump’s fundraising resumed this year as he raised $ 82 million in the first six months on three political committees. He also increased the number of Conservative radio interviews, sat down with Sean Hannity on Fox as well as the right-wing One America News Network.

Trump has said he remains focused on winning Republicans back in the House and Senate and has only teased another race by saying you’ll be happy with whatever he decides.

In an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business, the ex-president blamed election laws for his inability to make an announcement.

Campaign finance laws, which are archaic and stupid, okay? Stupid and corrupt in a way. They are stupid. I won’t allow myself to tell you, okay? If I tell you there’s a whole bunch of bad things going on. So I can’t tell you. I can tell you this. I love our country and you are going to be very happy, Trump said.

Though distorted from Twitter and Facebook for spreading disinformation and starting the Capitol Riot that led to his historic second impeachment, Trump has remained the heart of the party and the most sought-after supporter of Republican primary politics. Now, instead of its flood of daily tweets, its super PAC sends out tweet-length statements, sometimes multiple times throughout the day.

The pace picked up in particular in mid-August as Biden struggled to gain public approval for his handling of the US exit from Afghanistan (Biden said he was tracking the planned withdrawal of Trump), he’s started to bleed and Trump is like a shark. He smelled like blood, said a confidant Trump spoke with recently. But another warned he was running before the debacle in Afghanistan. This is nothing new.

Tony Fabrizio, who interviews for super PAC Trumps Save America, said Trump was paying attention to Bidens’ dismal numbers.

You would think his [Trumps] the attitude would be, I told you. But instead, he’s angry because he rightly or wrongly believes the election was stolen from him and everything that happened under Biden could have been avoided, he said. .

On the day Kabul fell, the former president began to criticize his successors for every decision taken in Afghanistan, bragging on cable news shows and on conservative radio about how he would have done a better job. ‘he was still in the White House. Biden, in turn, blamed Trump for leaving him a mess of foreign policy.

In a nod to his practice of posting videos from Rose Garden, messages recorded on the news of the day Trump posted a video before Biden addressed the nation, aimed at the U.S. military and Afghans who were injured or died in the suicide bombings at Kabul airport.

This tragedy should never have happened, it never should have happened and it would not have happened if I were your president, Trump said.

Super PAC Trumps also ran an ad titled Surrenderer-in-Chef that mocked Biden for tripping while going up the stairs of Air Force One and gathered statements made by Biden or his staff about Afghanistan.

Four months ago, I didn’t see that in him, said a Trump adviser, referring to a potential 2024 candidacy. I saw someone who was going to wring their hands for a while [the election]. It’s really changed now because of what I was seeing [from Biden].

Former presidents have occasionally criticized their predecessor, but none have broken the norms of post-presidential decorum like Trump, who took beating on Biden and offered his own daily commentary.

The former president who has argued with the Gold Star families in the past even sounded his own message to Gold Star mother Shana Chappell after she and other Gold Star family members complained. of Bidens’ behavior towards them during a handover ceremony at Dover Air Base.

If I were president, your wonderful and beautiful son-in-law Kareem would be with you now, as would the sons and daughters of others, including all those who died in the vicious attack on Kabul airport, Trump said in a press release, responding to his criticisms. Facebook post on Biden.

A former senior Trump administration official who remains close to the ex-president said Trump plans to run even before Afghanistan. This is nothing new. [Afghanistan] did not intensify [Trumps interest] as this convinced Americans of the choice.

Despite Trump’s public postures and private conversations, some aides are still reluctant to say for sure that their boss will jump in on the race. After all, Trump is known to publicly flirt with an idea before changing his mind at the very last second.

Right now, the president is focused on ensuring fair and honest elections and doing everything in his power to elect America First fighters to the election, a senior advisor to the political operation of Trump.

Teasing a presidential bid now works to Trump’s advantage. This freezes the long list of GOP 2024 hopes and inhibits their ability to build a campaign apparatus while allowing it to continue to fundraise (although notably, its PAC leadership cannot use the funds for a presidential race). It also gives Trump the opportunity to call for inquiries into him and the companies of pure politics and generate anticipation among his staunch supporters.

For now, his unlikely Trump is not making any official announcements until the mid-term of 2022, several people close to Trump have said.

When asked about his 99-100% confidence level in Trump’s leadership, Miller made sure to point out in an interview that Trump had not made any final decisions.

President Trump is not on the wrong track, he wears it on his sleeve, Miller told POLITICO.

