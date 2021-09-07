Virat Kohli becomes Asian captain with most wins in SENA countries after triumph at The Oval | Locust





During his career as a captain, Kohli recorded three test wins in the UK, two in Australia and one in South Africa.

Indian captain Virat Kohli achieved a remarkable milestone on Monday. As India beat England in the fourth test by 157 points at the Oval, he became the Asian captain with the most wins (6) in the SENA countries.

He is already the most successful Indian test captain, having overtaken MS Dhoni in 2019. During his captain career, Kohli recorded three test wins in the UK, two in Australia and one in South Africa. Former Pakistani captains Javed Miadad and Wasim Akram had won four matches each in SENA countries.

Kohli now also holds the record for most test wins by an Asian captain in and against England. With the victory at The Oval on Sunday, Kohli passed Imran Khan, Javed Miadad, Kapil Dev, Misbah-ul-Haq and Wasim Akram to achieve this feat.

Asian captains with most test wins in and against EnglandVirat Kohli3Imran Khan2Javed Miadad2Kapil Dev2Misbah-ul-Haq2Wasim Akram2

This spell made the difference: the former English coach moved by the brilliance of Jasprit Bumrah 'in the oval test

The Indian team made history on Sunday as they recorded their first Oval victory in 50 years. After scoring 191 in the opening innings, the visitors rebounded to posting 466 in the second innings to set a difficult goal of 368 points for the hosts. In response, Joe Root & Co were amalgamated for 210.

Well I think the best thing about both games was the character the team showed. We are not looking to survive in this game, we are here to win. Really proud of the character the team has shown. It’s pretty relative to what you call flat. The conditions were warm and we knew we had a chance when Jadeja was playing raw bowling. Bowlers were good with the reverse swing today. We thought we could get all 10 wickets, we were convinced, Kohli told Sky Sports in the post-match presentation.

India and England will now face each other in the fifth and final test, which begins on September 10 at Old Trafford, Manchester.

(With ANI inputs)

