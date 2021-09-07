Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges farmers in Himachal Pradesh to go organic | The Weather Channel – Articles de The Weather Channel





Representation image. (Xinhua / Tao Liang / IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged farmers in Himachal Pradesh on Monday to go fully organic and make the soil free of chemicals for the next 25 years. “I would like to make a request to the farmers and gardeners of Himachal during the Amrit Mahotsav of independence. Can we make efforts to make Himachal agriculture organic again in the next 25 years? Prime Minister Modi said during a virtual interaction with health workers and COVID-19 vaccine recipients in Hills State. “Gradually, we have to free our soil from chemicals. We must move forward towards such a future where the soil and the health of our sons and daughters remain strong. I have faith in the potential of the Himachal and in the power of the Himachal’s youth. “Just as the youth of Himachal are at the forefront of border protection, every farmer in our Himachal will play a leading role in protecting the soil of every village in the same way,” he said. -he adds. Sikkim was the first Indian state to become fully organic in 2016. An area of ​​approximately 75,000 hectares has been transformed as part of the national organic production program to promote organic farming in the northeastern state. . The program was launched in 2001 to lay the foundation for the systematic development of the organic farming sector in India. NPOP, which provides an institutional framework for the accreditation and certification of various facets of organic farming processes, has gained international recognition and benefits from recognition agreements with the European Union, Switzerland and USDA – NOP . The NPOP is managed and operated by APEDA under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Trade and Industry. It started with just 42,000 ha between 2003 and 2004 and grew almost 42 times, reaching a figure of 1.78 million ha between 2017 and 2018, according to government data. Almost all types of agricultural, horticultural and non-food crops are grown under the organic certification process. Animal husbandry, aquaculture, processing and handling of feed, fungi, algae, aquatic plants and greenhouse crop production have also been placed under the guise of organic certification. ** The above article was published by a news agency with minimal title and text changes.

