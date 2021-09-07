How Trump devastated Republicans’ confidence in the media





A recent Pew Research Center poll shows Republicans’ trust in national news agencies has halved over the past five years. Even in our time of extreme politics and unexpected twists and turns, it’s a striking statistic that underscores one of former President Donald Trump’s most damaging legacies: sowing distrust of the idea of ​​reality. shared.

The main takeaway from the analysis is that, while Democrats ‘confidence in national organizations has fallen by 5 percentage points since 2016, Republicans’ confidence has plunged. Heres Pews discusses some of the key findings about the widening gap between the two groups:

Almost eight in ten Democrats and Democrats and Independents (78%) say they have a great deal or some confidence in information from national news organizations, 43 percentage points more than Republicans and Republicans (35%) according to a new Pew Research Center poll conducted from June 14 to 27, 2021. This partisan gap is the largest of all time this question has been asked since 2016. And it widens to 53 points among Liberal Democrats (83 %) and conservative Republicans (30 percent).

The 35% of Republicans who have at least some confidence in national news organizations in 2021 are half of those in 2016 (70%) and have lost 14 points since the end of 2019 (49%). By comparison, Democrats have remained much more consistent over the past five years, ranging between 78 and 86 percent.

A similar dynamic, though less pronounced, can be found in the confidence of Democrats and Republicans in local news outlets and social media. While the confidence of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents in local and social media fell only 1 to 2 percentage points, the confidence of Republicans and Republicans fell by more than 10 points in both cases.

Of course, Republicans have been disproportionately skeptical of mainstream national media for decades, primarily because they perceive it to be tainted with liberal bias, but the trend intensified during the Trump era. The Gallup polls from 1997 to 2020 found that Republicans’ confidence in mass media not only collapsed during Trump’s tenure, but also reached an all-time high. At the same time, a Gallup poll found that Democrats and Independents reported a sharp increase in trust in mass media during the Trump years.

Several structural trends are likely to have played a role in the sharp decline in Republicans’ confidence in mainstream media, such as accelerating political polarization and a digital media landscape with increasingly specialized offerings for people. of right. If you are on the right and want to quit consuming mass media, you have access to more alternatives than ever before. Perhaps the flowering of these alternatives has validated and accelerated the feeling among conservatives that mainstream media is indeed not worth trust.

There is good reason to believe that Trump himself played a big role in reducing media confidence during his tenure.

But there is good reason to believe that Trump himself played a big part in the devastating confidence in the media during his tenure. After all, he has made attacks on the media, including assaults on members of the media, a central theme of his presidency and popularized the term fake news. From his first day in office, Trump sought to undermine the idea that any media that was not right-wing could be trusted to report even basic facts about reality, be it size. of the crowd clearly observable during his inauguration or statements made in the past or the results of the elections.

Importantly, Trump has not only encouraged mistrust in most of the national media; he also oversaw the rise of hatred in the mainstream media as an essential part of right-wing identity.

As Meredith Conroy, associate professor of political science at California State University, San Bernardino, wrote this year for FiveThirtyEight:

Hostility and mistrust of the news media has become a point of political identity among Republicans. We see it mostly in the way people talk about politics online. Take, for example, a recent study of tweets mentioning fake news. Over the 15 months, study authors Jianing Li and Min-Hsin Su of the University of Wisconsin-Madison found an increase in the number of tweets using the words us or our and them or their in conjunction with the expression fake news. Essentially, the researchers concluded that online discussions of fake news were a way for conservatives to create a sense of belonging to a group (it’s the worst kind of fake news possible. We need to stop this sort of thing. ) while establishing a common enemy (Fake News Media is a hate group. They hate President Trump). Using pronouns that signify group membership (like us) and opposition to a group (like them) is useful on social media platforms, like Twitter, where users interact with strangers. Even though users don’t know each other personally, they are still trying to cultivate a community, which is certainly true for users who tweet about politics.

In other words, distrust of large media institutions is not only an individual sentiment, it has also become a mark of community and a signaling mechanism for its political tribe. There is no doubt that Trump helped energize this with his us-versus-them policy and his relentless animosity towards journalists.

The consequences of this national divergence on the credibility of the mass media are serious, they certainly make it much more difficult to imagine a way to resolve the growing divisions in our political life.

