New army commander in China: China appoints new army commander to lead troops along Indian border





Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed General Wang Haijiang as the new commander of the People’s Liberation Army’s Western Theater Command, which oversees the borders with India, state media reported here. Xi, who also heads the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CPC) Central Military Commission (CMC), promoted Wang and four other military officers to the rank of general, the highest rank for officers in active military service in China, the state said -run chinamil website reported Monday night. The Central Military Commission (CMC) is the general high command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

General Wang is the fourth commander to lead the Western Theater Command after the standoff began in eastern Ladakh in May last year. Tensions eased somewhat with the departure of troops from both sides of the Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso and Gogra, but disengagement was not completed at other sticking points like Hot Springs and Depsang in the region. east of Ladakh. China’s Western Theater Command oversees the Xinjiang and Tibet Autonomous Regions, as well as the border with India, making it the largest geographic area under a single PLA command. Xi, 68, presented order certificates promoting them to the military rank of general, according to the online report. The promoted officers are PLA Western Theater Command Commander Wang Haijiang, PLA Central Theater Command Commander Lin Xiangyang, PLA Navy Commander Dong Jun and Army Commander. PLA Air Force Chang Dingqiu and PLA National Defense University President Xu Xueqiang, It said. Xi had promoted General Xu Qiling to the command of the PLA’s Western Theater in July. We do not yet know what his new role will be. General Xu, 59, was the third general to lead the Western command after tensions began in Ladakh in May last year. Previously, General Zhang Xudong was appointed on December 19 last year to head the command, replacing General Zhao Zongqi, 65, who retired from the PLA. General Wang, 58, who now heads the Western Theater Command, had previously been the head of the Tibet Military District since December 2019. He has also held several positions, including that of deputy commander of the Southern Xinjiang Military District, which oversees the Ladakh region.



