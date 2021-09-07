Boris Johnson spent the weekend with the Queen in a very special place





We earn commission for products purchased through certain links in this article. Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent the weekend enjoying a private visit with the Queen to his Balmoral estate, Downing Street has confirmed. Her Majesty is believed to have been spending time at Balmoral Castle since June and over the weekend she was visited by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie and their son Wilf at the Royal Estate, which is one of his favorite places. It was recently reported that the monarch intends to welcome the Prime Minister and Carrie, who is pregnant with their second child, this summer. It has now been confirmed by a spokesperson for Number 10 that the couple spent a weekend in the mountains with Her Majesty. “The PM was at Balmoral this weekend. It was a completely private tour, ”said the Downing Street representative. Carrie and their son Wilfred are believed to have joined the Prime Minister on his trip, and it was the first time the Queen has been introduced to the couple’s son. The couple last visited in 2019 as their last trip in 2020 was canceled due to the pandemic. This is the first trip from Queens to Balmoral since the death of her husband, Prince Philip, who died this year at the age of 99. It is believed to have been a poignant journey for the Queen, as experts claim this may be where she can finally mourn her 73-year-old husband. Her Majesty was also kept company thanks to visits from close members of her Royal Family, including Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank and their son August as well as Prince William, Kate Middleton and the children of Cambridge as well as Prince Charles and the Duchess. Camilla.

