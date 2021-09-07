Pakistani Embassy in Turkey celebrates Defense and Martyrs Day





Pakistan’s Embassy in Ankara, the capital of Turkey, commemorated Defense and Martyrs Day on Monday, paying tribute to soldiers who lost their lives defending the South Asian nation.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Syrus Sajjad Qazi said the Pakistani armed forces and the Pakistani people stand in solidarity in defending the country on September 6, 1965.

“Defense is not just about fighting on the battlefield, but ensuring that those who fight for us receive the necessary moral and material support,” he said.

“We propose to defend our beloved homeland and will spare no sacrifice to defend its freedom, independence and sovereignty,” he added.

Congratulatory messages from Pakistani President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan were read at the event.

Expressing their deep respect to the Pakistani Armed Forces and the resilient Pakistani people for their great sacrifice, the leaders stressed that September 6, 1965 was an example of courage and professionalism.

The leaders stressed that this courage, which thwarted the evil plans of the enemy, was a symbol of patriotism and dedication.

Noting that India consistently supports terrorism against Pakistan, they called on countries to hold India accountable for this unacceptable behavior.

Calling on India to end its atrocities in the illegal region of Jammu and Kashmir occupied by India, they called on the Kashmiris to be recognized with the right to self-determination in accordance with Security Council resolutions of the UN.

Pakistan marks September 6 each year to remember the sacrifices of the armed forces to defend the country during the 1965 war with India.

The war lasted for 17 days and claimed casualties on both sides. It was the largest armored vehicle engagement and the largest tank battle since World War II.

Since then, the day has dawned with a 31-gun salute in the Pakistani capital Islamabad and a 21-gun salute in the provincial capitals, and special prayers are offered for soldiers and civilians in the war.

“Stronger in the face of challenges”

In a separate message, Prime Minister Khan said nations emerge stronger in the face of challenges.

“The Pakistani nation also stood out, strong and resolute when the enemy in 1965 challenged our existence,” he said.

Khan said the soldiers and officers, pilots and sailors fought bravely and defended Pakistan’s borders with supreme sacrifices.

